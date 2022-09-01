Opponents to watch: 3 Utah State players Alabama should know before Week 1

Alabama will open the 2022 season with a rare home game. The evening kickoff against Utah State will be the Crimson Tide’s first game since losing in the national title game to Georgia, which may mean trouble for the Aggies.

Though this will be Alabama’s first game of the season, Utah State has already gotten through a full four quarters, which was a home win against UConn in Week 0.

Though Alabama is expected to win by a handful of touchdowns, there are some true difference-makers on the Aggies roster. After seeing what the Aggies have to offer on both offense and defense, here are three Utah State players Crimson Tide fans need to know about.

Logan Bonner - QB

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Bonner is now in his sixth season of college football, he played four years at Arkansas State and is now in his second season at Utah State.

Against UConn, he completed 69% of his passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns. He did not throw an interception and was only sacked once. He can move and throw at a moment’s notice.

Calvin Tyler Jr. - RB

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Senior running back Calvin Tyler Jr. had 33 carries for 161 yards against UConn in Week 0. Though he did not get into the end zone, he was a major part of the Aggies’ attempts in moving the ball down the field. Alabama’s defensive front had issues against certain run-heavy teams last season, this will be a good test in Week 1.

MJ Tafisi - LB

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

After spending four seasons in the Pac-12 with Washington, MJ Tafisi transferred to Utah State and had an immediate impact in their Week 0 contest. He had 10 total tackles and was a big disrupter in mitigating big-yardage plays.

State leaders from Week 0

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Passing: Logan Bonner (281 yards)

Rushing: Calvin Tyler Jr. (131 yards)

Tackles: MJ Tafisi (10)

Sacks: Gurvan Hall (6)

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire