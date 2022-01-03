Opponents set for Detroit Lions' 2022 NFL schedule: Lots of losing teams on docket

The Detroit Lions had one of the toughest schedules in the NFL this season. Next season, their schedule does not project to be nearly as difficult.

The Lions' opponents for 2022 are set after the weekend's slate of games, and they include most of the worst teams in football.

Along with their regular home-and-home games with NFC North rivals the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, the Lions play games against all NFC East and AFC East teams, and have crossover matchups against the last-place teams in the NFC South, NFC West and AFC South.

TRENDING: Lions should mine for QB later in 2022 draft, get their own Russell Wilson

A Detroit Lions fan holds his hands on his head in disbelief after a turnover by the Lions vs. the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field, Dec. 5, 2021.

They have nine home games and eight road games. They host the Packers, Vikings, Bears, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars in games.

They visit Green Bay, Minnesota, Chicago, the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New York Jets, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.

The Lions, owners of the NFL's second-worst record at 2-13-1, play seven of the other eight teams that currently have six or fewer wins: The Jaguars, Jets, Giants, Panthers, Seahawks, Bears (twice) and Washington.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Amon-Ra St. Brown not a prototype WR, but the prototype player Lions need more of

DAVE BIRKETT: Amon-Ra St. Brown's explosion begins with blocking prowess

The Houston Texans are the only six-win-or-less team from this season not on the Lions' 2022 schedule.

With one game left this season, the Lions have played the second-toughest strength of schedule in the NFL, according to Tankathon.com. Their opponents have a combined .539 win percentage, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs' .543 opponent win percentage.

Dates and times for next season's schedule will be announced in the spring.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions 2022 NFL schedule opponents: Many losing teams