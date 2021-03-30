BREAKING NEWS:

NFL officially expanding to 17 games in 2021, cutting preseason to 3 games

Opponents and locations for all NFL teams’ 17th game in 2021

Liz Mathews
·1 min read

The NFL officially announced the 17-game, regular-season schedule will begin in 2021. The preseason will now be reduced from four games to three.

Under the new format, each club’s 17th game will feature a team from the opposing conference that finished in the same place within its division the previous year.

The AFC will be the home conference in 2021 and the NFC in 2022.

The Seahawks will travel to Pittsburgh to square off against the Steelers.

Below is a look at each team’s opponent and location for the 17th game this season.

Away Team

Home Team

NFC East

AFC East

1. Washington Football Team

1. Buffalo Bills

2. New York Giants

2. Miami Dolphins

3. Dallas Cowboys

3. New England Patriots

4. Philadelphia Eagles

4. New York Jets

Away Team

Home Team

NFC West

AFC North

1. Seattle Seahawks

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Los Angeles Rams

2. Baltimore Ravens

3. Arizona Cardinals

3. Cleveland Browns

4. San Francisco 49ers

4. Cincinnati Bengals

Away Team

Home Team

NFC South

AFC South

1. New Orleans Saints

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Indianapolis Colts

3. Carolina Panthers

3. Houston Texans

4. Atlanta Falcons

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Away Team

Home Team

NFC North

AFC West

1. Green Bay Packers

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Chicago Bears

2. Las Vegas Raiders

3. Minnesota Vikings

3. Los Angeles Chargers

4. Detroit Lions

4. Denver Broncos

