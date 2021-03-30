Opponents and locations for all NFL teams’ 17th game in 2021

The NFL officially announced the 17-game, regular-season schedule will begin in 2021. The preseason will now be reduced from four games to three.

Under the new format, each club’s 17th game will feature a team from the opposing conference that finished in the same place within its division the previous year.

The AFC will be the home conference in 2021 and the NFC in 2022.

The Seahawks will travel to Pittsburgh to square off against the Steelers.

Below is a look at each team’s opponent and location for the 17th game this season.

Away Team Home Team NFC East AFC East 1. Washington Football Team 1. Buffalo Bills 2. New York Giants 2. Miami Dolphins 3. Dallas Cowboys 3. New England Patriots 4. Philadelphia Eagles 4. New York Jets

Away Team Home Team NFC West AFC North 1. Seattle Seahawks 1. Pittsburgh Steelers 2. Los Angeles Rams 2. Baltimore Ravens 3. Arizona Cardinals 3. Cleveland Browns 4. San Francisco 49ers 4. Cincinnati Bengals

Away Team Home Team NFC South AFC South 1. New Orleans Saints 1. Tennessee Titans 2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2. Indianapolis Colts 3. Carolina Panthers 3. Houston Texans 4. Atlanta Falcons 4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Away Team Home Team NFC North AFC West 1. Green Bay Packers 1. Kansas City Chiefs 2. Chicago Bears 2. Las Vegas Raiders 3. Minnesota Vikings 3. Los Angeles Chargers 4. Detroit Lions 4. Denver Broncos

