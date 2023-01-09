Opponents finalized on Green Bay Packers’ 2023 schedule

The Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions in the season finale on Sunday night. Matt LaFleur’s team missed the postseason and finished 8-9 and third in the NFC North to end the 2022 season.

A lot must be decided in Green Bay between now, the start of the offseason, and early summer, when the 2023 schedule is released. But with the NFL regular season over, the Packers now know their opponents.

Next season, Green Bay will play the NFC South and AFC West divisions, plus home and away games against the NFC North. As a third-place finisher in the division, the Packers locked in games against the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Overall, LaFleur’s team will play eight games at home and nine on the road. The Packers have only six games against playoff teams from this year, including just two on the road, but a lot can and will change with all these teams entering 2023.

Here are the opponents on next year’s schedule:

Home (8 games)

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings*

New Orleans Saints

Kansas City Chiefs*

Los Angeles Chargers*

Los Angeles Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Away (9 games)

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings*

Las Vegas Raiders

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

New York Giants*

Pittsburgh Steelers

*playoff team in 2022

