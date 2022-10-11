Opponent Report Card: Scouting the Michigan Wolverines before Saturday’s matchup

Jim Harbaugh has had a up and down tenure as the Michigan head coach. So much so he almost returned to the NFL this year with the Minnesota Vikings. Had he done that he may have missed out on the most complete Michigan Wolverines team he has coached.

Offense, defense, and special teams are all valuable assets for this Michigan squad. They present easily the toughest test this Penn State team has faced since last year’s bowl game against Arkansas.

Quarterback

Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A

All Jim Harbaugh has been pursuing during his tenure at Michigan was reliable quarterback play. Ironically he now has two in Cade McNamara and the starter J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy this year has accumulated an undefeated record while also putting up impressive numbers like a 9-1 TD to INT ratio and a 78% completion percentage. This offense led by McCarthy is going to be one of the toughest tests for Penn State since arguably the Ohio State game last season.

Running Backs

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Grade: A++

There may not be a better running back duo in the country right now than Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. This senior and sophomore combo have produced a whopping 957 total yards combined and have found the endzone 14 times. Blake Corum’s 11 touchdowns on the season is good enough for second in the nation. These two are going to be a big reason Michigan wins if they end up doing so.

Receivers and Tight Ends

Syndication: HawkCentral

Grade: B

Wide receiver Ronnie Bell and tight end Luke Schoonmaker are leading the Michigan receiving. For Bell specifically, he has been hyped up ever since he walked on campus as a freshman. Now, he seems to be showing out as he leads the team in receptions and receiving yards. He is a threat every time he touches the ball and will prove to be a fun test for Joey Porter Jr.

Defense

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A

The Michigan defense has been smothering opponents this year. Players like Mike Morris lead the team in sacks with five, Rod Moore leads interceptions with two, and the team is only allowing 10.8 points per game. This defense has not bent at all this year even against a tough offense like Maryland’s. To say Penn State will be tested is an understatement.

Special Teams

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A

Michigan doesn’t have a punter like Barney Amor but they do have a more than reliable kick in Jake Moody. He is 9 for 12 on the year but has a career kicking record of 80.3%. What is more impressive is Moody is 118 for 118 when kick extra points. Not often you see a college kicker bring that level of consistency.

