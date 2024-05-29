Opp tabs longtime Wiregrass coach Ed Rigby as new head football coach

OPP, Ala (WDHN) — Just a week removed from Matt Brunson’s resignation, the Opp Bobcats have found their new head football coach.

The Opp City Schools announced Ed Rigby as the new head coach and athletic director of the Bobcats at a board meeting today today.

Rigby is a longtime coach in the Wiregrass area, having held a head coaching job at one of four high schools in southeast Alabama since 2013.

That is when he started with Elba, his most successful stint in that time, Rigby went 53-12 on five seasons at the helm for the Tigers, highlighted by a 14-1 class 2A state championship run in 2015.

From there Rigby landed a position as the head coach at Eufaula in 2018 where he went 28-18 in four seasons with those Tigers.

In 2022 he went 7-5 as the head coach at Pike Road, and in 2023 he went 7-4 as the head coach at Luverne.

He had 12 years of head coaching experience before arriving in southeast Alabama, totaling in a 24 year career with a record of 148-110 so far.

He takes over an Opp team that went 4-7 a season ago and lost in the first round of the class 3A playoffs.

