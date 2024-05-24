Opp football back on the hunt for a head coach

OPP, Ala (WDHN) — The Opp Bobcats entered the 2023 season with a new head coach and high hopes, but they are once again on the coaching hunt after a disappointing season.

Head coach Matt Brunson has resigned to return to his previous position at Baker High School in Florida, leaving the Bobcats without a coach just three months before the season begins.

Brunson led the Bobcats to a 4-7 record in his lone season at Opp. Despite the challenges, the team made a state playoff appearance, marking the program’s fifth straight playoff berth.

