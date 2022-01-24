Have opinions of Matthew Stafford changed since Divisional Round win vs. Brady, Bucs? 'GMFB' weighs in

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matthew Stafford
    Matthew Stafford
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses if their opinion of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford changed since Divisional Round win vs. Tom Brady, Bucs. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories