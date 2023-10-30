Opinions aren’t threatening toward Alex Grinch, but the facts certainly are

USC fans and a lot of commentators, including us, think Alex Grinch has to go. He has to be fired as USC defensive coordinator. Is this just knee-jerk sports-talk blathering based on an eye test? Maybe … but there are actual facts to back up how — and why — this defense isn’t performing well. There’s real evidence to back up what fans and pundits are saying.

There is real meat on the bone.

If you look at statistics and facts unearthed by USC reporters and analysts (shown below, after our College Wire links), you will see a few clear-cut realities:

— USC hasn’t beaten many good teams. Only Arizona qualifies.

— Opposing offenses, if they struggle, get healthy against USC.

— The Trojans are still missing lots of tackles. Veterans and freshmen are both responsible for this alarming reality.

— USC is still allowing lots of splash plays, and rates at the bottom of the FBS in that category.

Grinch has to go. Period. There is no wiggle room here.

*

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

With #Arizona's win, #USC will enter Week 10 of the season with one win over a team with a winning record. – Trojans' seven wins are against teams with current combined 20-35 record, including 7-14 in Pac-12 play. – Trojans' losses are against teams with combined 13-4 record. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) October 29, 2023

#USC missed 12 tackles against #Cal, according to Pro Football Focus' initial grading of the game. Linebackers Mason Cobb and Tackett Curtis were each tagged with three of the misses. The Trojans have been charged with 102 missed tackles this season, 11.3 per game. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) October 29, 2023

It was another Hat Trick of Shame for the #USC defense. For the second week in a row, the Trojans allowed an opponent to surpass season averages in yards per play, yards per carry and yards per passing attempt. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) October 29, 2023

USC’s D has now allowed 55 plays of 20+ yards this season. By comparison, UCLA’s has allowed 18. On the bright side: USC has moved from 131st in the country in that stat to 130th this week…so they’re improving? — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) October 29, 2023

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality.

