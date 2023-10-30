Advertisement

Opinions aren’t threatening toward Alex Grinch, but the facts certainly are

Matt Zemek
USC fans and a lot of commentators, including us, think Alex Grinch has to go. He has to be fired as USC defensive coordinator. Is this just knee-jerk sports-talk blathering based on an eye test? Maybe … but there are actual facts to back up how — and why — this defense isn’t performing well. There’s real evidence to back up what fans and pundits are saying.

There is real meat on the bone.

If you look at statistics and facts unearthed by USC reporters and analysts (shown below, after our College Wire links), you will see a few clear-cut realities:

— USC hasn’t beaten many good teams. Only Arizona qualifies.

— Opposing offenses, if they struggle, get healthy against USC.

— The Trojans are still missing lots of tackles. Veterans and freshmen are both responsible for this alarming reality.

— USC is still allowing lots of splash plays, and rates at the bottom of the FBS in that category.

Grinch has to go. Period. There is no wiggle room here.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality.

