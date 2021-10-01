Opinion: WNBA puts NBA to shame in showing leadership on COVID-19 vaccination conversation

There were no histrionics. No spread of misinformation dressed up as high-minded debates about science. No shirking of an opportunity to do a public good.

When it came to getting vaccinated against COVID-19, the WNBA did what it’s always done: Led.

Back in June, the WNBA announced that 99% of its players were fully vaccinated, and that all 12 of the league’s teams had met the threshold for being considered fully vaccinated. That’s better than any other professional sports league, and far better than the rate for the general public.

“As a league,” Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes said Wednesday, “we’re really good at just doing what’s right.”

That WNBA’s unwavering commitment to doing the right thing was brought into sharper focus this week, as some of the NBA’s biggest stars revealed themselves to be selfish and willfully misinformed – looking at you, Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal – with their stances on the COVID vaccines. LeBron James was disappointing in an entirely different way.

A'ja Wilson, center, says it's important for WNBA players to speak out in favor of COVID-19 vaccines 'because we have such a big platform and a following.'

James, arguably the most famous athlete on the planet, has not hesitated to use his platform to address other social ills, be it racism following the murder of George Floyd or the disenfranchisement of Black and brown voters. But after confirming Monday that he was vaccinated, he said “that’s not my job” to try and convince others to get the shots that give us the best chance of ending this pandemic.

“We’re talking about our bodies. We’re not talking about something political, racism or police brutality or things of that nature,” James said. “We’re talking about people’s bodies and well beings. So I don’t feel like for me personally, I should get involved in what people should do for their bodies and their livelihoods.”

Except that there is a direct correlation between racism and the impact of COVID-19 in the United States.

Of the almost 700,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19 already, a disproportionate number were people of color. Black Americans are twice as likely as whites to die from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control, and almost three times as likely to be hospitalized.

The Black and brown communities have been historically underserved – and worse – by the medical community, and their hesitancy or mistrust over the vaccines is understandable. James himself said he was initially “very skeptical about it all.”

So imagine the impact he could have by doing a PSA explaining what changed his mind, and urging Black and brown Americans to get vaccinated.

“It’s important for us, as elite professional athletes, to voice our opinions and voice where we are because we have such a big platform and a following. If one person hears you or listens to you, it can then do the domino effect and trickle down to our fanbase, or anyone else, to do their research and do what’s best for them and their families,” A’ja Wilson, the Las Vegas Aces forward and league MVP in 2020, said Thursday.

“The NBA guys, their platform is enormous,” Wilson added. “If people hear and see them doing it, hopefully it’ll get them going.”

The WNBA understands this in a way no other group of athletes does.

Its players have long taken the lead on social justice issues. They were protesting police brutality of Black and brown people even before Colin Kaepernick, and have spotlighted Breonna Taylor and other women of color who have died at the hands of police. Their most recent contract provided groundbreaking benefits for women. They helped tilt the balance of power in Washington, D.C., with their support of now-Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

It should not come as a surprise, then, that the WNBA players’ approach to the vaccines was thoughtful and deliberate, benefitting both themselves and the general public.

The WNBA’s near-perfect vaccination rate is due, as Sports Illustrated reported, in large part to outreach efforts by its union that began in November. Informal conversations about the vaccines and what questions players had about the shots led to a series of informational Zoom sessions with health experts.

The WNBA Players Association then posted those sessions on social media. The Minnesota Lynx’s Natalie Achonwa did an Instagram takeover on the union’s account the day she got her COVID shot – it’s still archived – and later that week hosted an Instagram Live with infectious disease epidemiologist Jessica Malaty Rivera, one of the medical experts who had advised the players.

today’s the big day! follow along on IG as I get my vaccine 😁🤞🏽 #ThisIsOurShot https://t.co/tQhR7YDiup — Natalie Achonwa (@NatAchon) April 6, 2021

The WNBA has also partnered with the Black Women’s Health Imperative on “Take the Shot for the WIN,” a campaign to educate and raise awareness on the benefits of the vaccine in communities of color.

“In Black and brown communities, women play a big role in the health decisions for their children, elder parents, their partners and themselves. As we have seen recently, the women of The W have pretty powerful voices and they can help mobilize our communities. It made sense, then, for our fully `vaxxed’ membership to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine education,” Terri Jackson, the union’s executive director, said when the partnership was announced.

The WNBA’s Players Association is even selling “Fully Vaxxed” T-shirts – with a portion of the proceeds going to Black Girls Do STEM.

“For us to be those trailblazers, being the first ones to do things, being vaccinated, it’s extremely important to us as a league," Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson said Thursday. "And to us individually, as well.”

It's refreshing to see athletes aim to be trailblazers off the court. Perhaps Irving, Wiggins and other NBA players will take note and learn what real leadership is.

Follow USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour on Twitter @nrarmour.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19 vaccine: WNBA players put NBA to shame in showing leadership