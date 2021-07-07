Opinion: Why Olympic gymnast Yul Moldauer believes medals can save his sport

OKLAHOMA CITY – Yul Moldauer had been an Olympian for the better part of a week, and still, he was having trouble processing his new status.

“Hasn’t really sunk in yet,” he admitted a few days ago.

But it’s true — Moldauer is headed to Tokyo as a member of the U.S. men’s gymnastics team.

What he did last Saturday night in the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials turned a long-term goal into a pinch-me reality. He spent years working. Practicing. Trying. Failing. Perfecting. Along the way, he went to Oklahoma and became one of the most successful gymnasts in NCAA history. He won medals at world championships. But now, he has reached the pinnacle.

He is living the American dream.

On the Fourth of July, the day we celebrate our country’s independence and all its glorious freedoms — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — no one has embraced this land of opportunity more than Moldauer.

He was born prematurely to a chemically dependent mom, living the first few months of his life in a South Korean orphanage, then being adopted by American parents.

He wasn’t expected to become an Olympian.

But even as he achieves what so few thought possible of him, Yul Moldauer wants more. He wants to bring back hardware from the Olympics — and he doesn’t just want it for himself, his family or even his team.

He wants it for kids who are dreaming like he did.

He wants to save his sport.

Yul Moldauer takes a selfie with fans at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials last weekend in St. Louis. The former OU standout is headed to the Olympics and believes success for the U.S. men's gymnastics team is vital for his sport's future in America.

•••

Yul Moldauer used to scream for hours on end.

His parents, Orsa and Peter Moldauer, signed medical forms during his adoption indicating they understood the challenges he would have. The orphanage was so convinced of the serious side effects of the drugs he’d endured in utero that it didn’t believe he would become a productive adult.

And his challenges were quickly clear to Orsa and Peter — Yul screamed loudly and almost constantly for the first three years of his life.

It was like a release value for his energy.

“He needed a place to put that intensity,” his dad told me a few years ago. “And that’s what gymnastics provided.”

Moldauer took up gymnastics before he started kindergarten, and the sport focused him like nothing else had. He relished the daredevil nature of it — spinning, leaping, soaring, flying — but he also loved how skills were developed and routines were built. He enjoyed breaking down the component parts, working on the different aspects, then putting everything together.

Gymnastics changed his life.

Saved it, in a sense, too.

Now, he wants to return the favor.

Yul Moldauer high fives fans after the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials. He believes the best way to get more attention for men's gymnastics in the U.S. is to have success in the Olympics.

•••

Yul Moldauer realized his Olympic dream had a higher purpose during the past year.

As the pandemic rearranged his world — he trained in his backyard and garage when the gym at OU closed before eventually leaving Oklahoma and returning home to Colorado to train — he had time to think. About his sport. About its place.

“Gymnastics is a huge sport everywhere else besides the U.S.,” he said. “It’s big if you’re a girl, but if you’re a guy, you get zero attention.

“It’s always been in my mind throughout the years: ‘Why isn’t men’s gymnastics as popular?’”

Because Americans run so hot for women’s gymnastics and so cold for men’s, Moldauer wondered if the answer was in something the women had and the men didn’t. Sure, the apparatus they use are different — both women and men compete on vault and floor, but where the women do uneven bars and balance beam, the men do high bar, pommel horse, still rings and parallel bars — but a vast majority of American fans of women’s gymnastics aren’t sport technicians. They don’t know the names of all the skills and can’t explain the scoring for the routines.

Fans aren’t wooed by the events in which the women are competing.

Moldauer believes the difference in the popularity comes down to one main thing: results.

“At the end of the day, the girls are getting gold medals,” Moldauer said, “and we haven’t gotten on the podium since 2008 at the Olympic Games.”

The American men won silver in 2004, then bronze in 2008, but in the two Olympics since, they have won no team medals and only four individual medals.

The U.S. women, on the other hand, have taken over Olympic gymnastics. They have won team gold in back-to-back Games and have added 13 individual medals, including back-to-back gold medalists in the all-around with Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles.

The American women have become such a sensation, they get nicknames.

The Magnificent Seven.

The Fierce Five.

The Final Five.

The last time the U.S. men experienced such stardom was in the mid-1980s with Bart Conner, Peter Vidmar, Mitch Gaylord and Co. They got big headlines, magazine covers, even a Wheaties box.

That group also won gold at the 1984 Olympics.

America’s sports fans love winners, and that’s why Moldauer believes success in Tokyo is paramount.

“It is really important that we bring hardware back,” he said, “so people start to look at men’s gymnastics as a sport that you can be successful in.”

And he doesn’t just want attention for attention’s sake.

Moldauer believes it is necessary to save men’s gymnastics.

Yul Moldauer, competing on the floor during the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials, is headed to his first Olympics later this month.

•••

The year before Bart, Peter and the guys won Olympic gold, there were 111 colleges with men’s gymnastics programs.

Now, there are 13.

“The NCAA is a crucial stepping stone to getting to the world stage, making the Olympic team, getting on the national team,” Moldauer said. “Every single Olympic team member now went to college, and I guarantee you, if they didn’t go to college, it would’ve been a lot harder journey to get to where they are today.”

Unlike female gymnasts who often reach their competitive peak before they finish high school, male gymnasts usually aren’t ready for international competition until their early 20s. The U.S. Olympic Training Center has a few spots for Olympic hopefuls, but college programs are critical to the pipeline.

“I’m just fearful if we take away the pipeline,” OU men’s gymnastics coach Mark Williams said, “we won’t be competitive at the Olympic Games.

“If we’re working on a base pyramid and you have the elite at the top … at the bottom, we still have a fairly big base. The problem has been, as you’re funneling up, this pyramid is no longer a gradual incline. You get to high school and then it squeezes in.

“There’s just so few opportunities.”

Moldauer wants to do something about that, and while he could lobby athletic directors or rail against discontinued college programs, he believes the thing he can best effect right now is the success of Team USA.

“People want to cheer on teams that are doing well and winning,” he said.

Medaling in the team competition at the Olympics, though, will be difficult. China, Russia and Japan have taken over the top spots in the world, and they show no signs of relinquishing them. Moldauer and his teammates will likely need one of them to falter to have a shot at finishing in the top three.

Then again, Yul Moldauer knows what it takes to do difficult things. He was once an orphan who wasn’t expected to be a productive adult.

Now, he’s an Olympian.

“All the work that you put in, starting from when you’re a little kid thinking, ‘I want this’ … and now, it’s finally here,” Moldauer said. “It’s like, ‘Holy cow, you can really accomplish anything you want.’”

