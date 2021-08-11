Opinion: After tumultuous offseason with Aaron Rodgers, Packers' 2021 success hinges on Matt LaFleur

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A slew of thoughts and questions flooded the mind of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Here he was, trying to lay plans for his third season at the helm of one of the most storied franchises in NFL history, trying to figure out how, after back-to-back losses in the NFC championship game, he could finally get his squad over the hump. And suddenly, he learns that Aaron Rodgers – the most important member of the team – wanted out because of a spat with the two most powerful members of the organization, general manager Brian Gutenkust and president Mark Murphy.

News of the rift broke on the first day of the NFL draft, but it quickly became apparent that a resolution would not come quickly, leaving LaFleur and the Packers in an undesirable position.

“Obviously, there were a lot of thoughts running through my head all offseason,” LaFleur told USA TODAY Sports near the conclusion of his workday Monday evening. “But then I got to a place of, just like we talk to our team about: controlling the things you can control, and more or less was trying to be optimistic and have a plan so that way if it didn’t work out, then we’d have an alternative.

“I wouldn’t say worried,” LaFleur expounded. “It is what it is, right? Whatever your situation is, you’ve got to tackle it head on and can’t worry about the things that, again, are potentially out of your control. To me, it’s just continuing to try to find ways to connect as a football team.”

MORE: 32 NFL training camp standout players you need to know in 2021

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur talk during NFL football training camp at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

As LaFleur recalls the turmoil of the offseason, he appears relaxed – feet kicked up, lounging in an oversized leather armchair in a makeshift studio in the bowels of Lambeau Field. His mantra helped him and his players weather the summer of uncertainty, which did culminate in at-least temporary reconciliation between team officials and Rodgers. And LaFleur aims to ensure the simplistic approach continues to carry the Packers.

Story continues

The future Hall of Fame quarterback is back on the field, and based on the handful of jaw-dropping plays he delivered each practice session, Rodgers looks like he never left.

But uncertainty over the union's future still lingers. But more prominently loom great expectations stemming from the fast success the LaFleur-led Packers have experienced in consecutive 13-3 seasons and the now-or-never pressure fueled by the strong possibility that 2021 represents Rodgers’ Packers farewell tour.

Such weight could cripple a locker room. And so, this Green Bay season rides heavily not on the arm of Rodgers but the leadership of their head coach.

LaFleur would never make such a claim.

The 41-year-old certainly possesses a healthy confidence in his abilities and philosophies. But he’s also as humble an NFL head coach as you’ll find. In LaFleur’s mind, his job is to foster an environment where players understand they have a stake in the daily successes and failures of the organization and pride themselves on accountability.

“A player-led team is going to be more powerful than a coach-led team,” LaFleur said. “And we’ve got some guys who know how to lead and are mature and know how to handle a lot of different scenarios, and that gives you a reason to feel confident.”

LaFleur long held such beliefs, and then he read Phil Jackson’s book “Eleven Rings: The Soul of Success." The Hall of Fame former NBA coach’s message further strengthened LaFleur’s convictions.

“He was talking about letting guys problem solve and figure things out for themselves,” LaFleur said of Jackson. “That’s an approach I feel like we’ve taken on, too: just trying to give all these guys a voice. Give them opportunities to try to talk to their teammates. Let them have opportunities to try to come up with solutions on how we’re going to handle anything from our daily process to certain situations in a game. Make sure you’re in tune and have your finger on the pulse of your team and your veteran players.”

LaFleur’s players and assistants certainly were watching him while Rodgers abstained from the offseason program, casting doubt on his status with the team and the Packers’ chances to contend in 2021. But they never saw the coach flinch, players and assistants say. He instructed his assistants that, regardless of the absence of Rodgers or any other veteran players who opted out of voluntary workouts, they would coach as hard as ever whatever remnants of a roster they did have.

LaFleur installed new elements to the playbook just as he always does. He threw everything he could at Jordan Love, just as he would have with Rodgers, because he wanted to see what the second-year quarterback could handle.

Every day, the coach preached his message of “control what you can control,” and challenged veterans to set a strong tone for younger players despite the absence of the team’s most prominent leader, Rodgers.

Players like running back Aaron Jones, tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan, offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins and Billy Turner and wide receiver Davante Adams stepped up, ensuring that the Packers' offense maximized those foundation-laying opportunities of the spring and early summer.

And ever since Rodgers returned to the mix on the eve of training camp, he has thrown himself fully into mentoring and coaching young teammates on both sides of the ball.

“It’s great to have Aaron back here. He has been such a great teammate, such a great leader,” LaFleur said. “He’s always a good teammate. But he’s just been lights out in how he’s bringing along some of our younger players, how he is in the quarterback room. I feel like he’s in a really good place right now.”

If this is indeed Rodgers’ final season in Green Bay, the Packers could be looking at the best chance they’ll have to win a Super Bowl for some time. But LaFleur believes that the maturity level of team will prevent players from crumbling under pressure or looking too far ahead.

Each day, LaFleur finds himself taking steps to temper expectations. He reminds his charges about how narrow a margin separates victories from defeats.

“In our losses the last two years, only a few plays have swayed the outcome of games,” LaFleur said.

And he stresses the importance of daily growth rather than the massive task of chasing a Super Bowl.

“It sounds cliche, and I know the local media guys snicker when I say it, but I really do believe that you have to focus on the day that’s right in front of you,” LaFleur said. “If you look at the totality of your schedule, you’re like ‘Holy cow, this is going to be a challenge.’ but if you can look at it incrementally, one game at a time, then you can say ‘OK, we can do this.’ You have to be able to adjust and when adversity strikes – because it’s going to happen, whether it’s injury or it’s COVID – hopefully you have it in your scheme in all three phases that you have enough in you that you can pivot. I thought we did a good job of that the previous season and hopefully we can in 2021.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones on Twitter @ByMikeJones.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Packers' success hinges on Matt LaFleur navigating Aaron Rodgers drama