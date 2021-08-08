Opinion: Tokyo Olympics are finished. Were they worth it? Many ways to answer that question

TOKYO – The Tokyo Olympics are over and, given all the dire expectations, that might be the best thing that can be said about them.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to rage in Japan and beyond, the tough protocols that organizers touted appear largely to have worked. There is no evidence the Games themselves have been a superspreader event. Aside from one match the first day of beach volleyball, no events had to be canceled or even postponed.

Athletes who’d trained for years with these Olympics as their goal were able to compete. A record 93 countries won medals, including three that got their first. The Americans won the overall medal count and the gold medal tally, led once again by the strong performances of the women on the U.S. team.

“I would not like to make a judgment on what history will think of us in 100 years from now. This is up to the future generations," International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said Friday.

"But what we can see now is that the Olympic Games are coming at the moment when the world is longing for such a symbol of hope and also the efficiency to show that even under these conditions, you can organize such a worldwide event."

At what cost, though?

In simple economics, the official price tag for these Olympics is $15.4 billion and a government audit has suggested it could be twice that, with Japanese taxpayers on the hook for all but about $7 billion. For a Games they couldn’t experience, let alone enjoy, after rising COVID cases in Tokyo prompted organizers to ban all fans.

It was the equivalent of living next door to Disney World and never being allowed to enter the Magic Kingdom, yet somehow still being expected to pay for its upkeep.

But if we learned anything from the Tokyo Olympics, it’s that the residents of the host city are not the only ones who pay. Competing at the pinnacle of their sport exacts a heavy toll on athletes, too.

Though Michael Phelps has been sounding the alarm for several years now on the mental health challenges Olympians face, it took Simone Biles withdrawing from several events where she would have been assured of gold medals to bring home just how grave a concern this is.

Rising anxiety manifested itself in “the twisties,” a condition that caused Biles to lose awareness of where she was in the air. This wasn’t something she could just suck up and gut through, as athletes have always been conditioned to do. The greatest gymnast the sport has ever seen didn’t know if she’d land on her feet, somewhere in between, putting both her physical and mental health at risk.

Stunning as Biles’ inability to compete was, it also freed other athletes to open up about their own mental health struggles.

Raven Saunders spoke of being suicidal. Noah Lyles talked about how he’s benefited from therapy. Rory McIlroy reflected on the importance of having things in his life that have nothing to do with golf. Several athletes noted that they had deleted social media apps, or moved them to the last screen on their phone.

The reactions showed that it does not matter what sport someone competes in, what country he or she represents, how large their spotlight is or how many Games they’ve been to. The singular focus required to get to an Olympics, the arduous training, the pressure of knowing you likely have one shot and the devastation that will follow if you miss it – it was already a lot for athletes to manage, and COVID only made that burden more difficult.

“It just sucks that it happened here at the Olympic Games,” Biles said after withdrawing from the team final. “But, you know, with the year that it's been, I'm really not surprised how it played out.”

As frank as athletes were in their public support of Biles, they might have been even more so in private. After returning to compete in the balance beam final, where she won a bronze medal, Biles told of feeling embarrassed when she went to the Olympic Village, unsure of how her fellow athletes would see her now.

But many stopped her to thank her, grateful that she had revealed the weight so many had shouldered on their own. So much so that she broke down crying in the middle of the village’s Olympic store.

“The biggest problem is actually admitting this is an issue,” said 200-meter bronze medalist Lyles, who has been open about having depression.

“To be honest, the reason I’m telling you guys is I want you to go tell others. I want other people to know that there’s a better way,” Lyles said. “I don’t want anybody to go out there and think, 'Well so and so isn’t doing it.’ Well so and so is doing it, and they don’t want you to have to go through what I’ve gone through.”

The question of legacy always looms large over an Olympics. Most times, that refers to the venues that are left behind and infrastructure projects that wouldn’t exist otherwise. By that measure, whether the Tokyo Games should have gone ahead, and the ramifications of doing so, will be a source of debate long after the flame has gone out and the athletes have gone home.

But the conversations about mental health, and the impact of athletes feeling empowered to use their voices, will be part of Tokyo’s legacy, too. And there is an argument to be made that, for that reason alone, these Olympics were worth it.

