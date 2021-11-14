Opinion: Think you can already pick Super Bowl contenders? Don't bet on it.

It’s Sunday. Take one glance at the NFL slate and it’s right there in black and white. The winning and losing teams can seem so obvious.

Then weeks like the last one come along and snap us back to reality.

Jacksonville stuns Buffalo.

Dallas is roasted by Denver.

Cleveland does what at Cincinnati?

The “Any Given Sunday” mantra is alive and well in the NFL, just when you think you’ve identified the best bets to wind up in Super Bowl 56. This is what makes those “Survivor Pools” so tricky, and why the bookies clean up on the gamblers.

After winning in New Orleans on a last-minute drive last week, the rebuilding Falcons are in the final playoff spot in the NFC.

I mean, the Rams surely look the part, given all the pieces they have assembled – including the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. last week, on the heels of the acquisition of Von Miller the previous week – for the effort of winning big and now. They’re all in.

Yet after L.A. was pushed around in the trenches by the Titans on Sunday night, it makes you wonder if something was exposed. Can Sean McVay’s O-line hold up in January against a dominant D-Line? We’ll see.

And hey, let’s hear it for Tennessee. Mike Vrabel has built a throwback squad that could have held its own in the NFC East during the 1980s, reflecting a smashmouth persona you’d think could travel in January. They can beat anyone, right? The Titans (7-2) are now 7-0 against teams that made the playoffs last season. They can match up against the best competition.

Yet the Titans, remember, lost to the Jets in Week 4.

Somewhere, somehow, an upset is coming today that will defy the odds and expectations. When they say it’s a “week-to-week” league, believe them. Throw COVID-19 on top of the typical injury factor, off-field distractions and parity, and the equation results in unpredictability we see each week – some weeks more than others.

“That’s the NFL, man,” Falcons tackle Jake Matthews told USA TODAY Sports last week, preparing for Sunday’s game at heavily favored Dallas. “The margin is so close between every team. Every team is so talented. Everyone’s got an All-American stud rushing the passer. Everyone is so good."

This is what parity looks like. After topping the Saints with a last-minute drive last weekend, the Falcons (4-4) – in a rebuilding year with a new coach in Arthur Smith – claimed the NFC’s final spot in an expanded, 14-team playoff field. Sure, it’s way too early to place much stock in how the playoff order is aligned at the moment. The second half of the season, with the December stretch run, will be the typical wild chase and exactly what the NFL wants parity to produce.

So staying in the hunt is the deal. Remember last season? A year ago this week, the Bucs were dismantled 38-3 by New Orleans. And then came two more November losses to the Rams and Chiefs. It didn’t exactly look like the path to another Super Bowl ring for Tom Brady. Yet it was, which is why teams that struggled early this season can hang on to their big-picture mission.

A month ago, the Steelers were 1-3 and in last place in the AFC North. Now Pittsburgh (5-3) has the second-longest winning streak in the AFC (four games, one shy of Tennessee’s five-game streak). Within the unpredictability comes the week-to-week development over the course of a long season.

If the playoffs were today, the Chiefs (5-4) would be out after reaching the past two Super Bowls. Then again, Andy Reid’s team heads into a Sunday night clash at Las Vegas having won consecutive games for the first time this season.

“I feel like every team is going to struggle,” Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark said. “You’re not always going to be successful. The NFL is becoming like the NBA. We’ve been the power team, the stacked team, over the last few years. I think teams have built their teams around beating the Chiefs.”

Clark mentioned the determination of opposing defensive coaches to find answers for derailing Patrick Mahomes and the prolific Kansas City offense. Yet he contended it coincides with the problems the Chiefs have had with a defense that has sputtered, in part due to injuries and incorporating younger players.

“When you have all those things going on,” he added, “things aren’t going to go your way all the time.”

Bet on that. Or not.

Quick slant

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin won his 150th game on Monday night, moving him past Hall of Fame predecessor Bill Cowher and into 20th place on the all-time list of coaching victories, headed by Don Shula’s 328. What’s more impressive about Tomlin’s milestone: He is the fourth-fastest in league history to win 150 games. Only Shula, George “Papa Bear” Halas and Curly Lambeau won 150 games faster than Tomlin, who hit the mark in 232 games.

