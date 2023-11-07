Opinion: Texas will win out and make the College Football Playoff

The Texas Longhorns are ranked No. 7 in the nation with an 8-1 record going heading into the second week of November.

It has been a while since we’ve witnessed such dominance from a Texas team, yet there are still areas to critique. This solidifies the Longhorns’ success this year.

Texas is proving to be a formidable team, even without star quarterback Quinn Ewers. Thanks to their depth, the Longhorns have been able to maintain a 2-0 record without him.

The Longhorns have scored at least 30 points in every game this season, whilst allowing just under 18 points per game. Head coach Steve Sarkisian can get cute at some points in the game, but overall he is proving that the offense can score at will.

Running back Jonathon Brooks has stepped up in a major way, along with wide receivers Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy. When Ewers gets back on the field, Texas will be a tough team to stop offensively.

The Longhorns’ defense is anchored by players such as T’Vondre Sweat, Jaylan Ford, and Jahdae Barron.

Sweat is ranked as the best interior defensive lineman in all of college football according to PFF. Add in Byron Murphy and Barryn Sorrell and opposing offenses can’t get the ball out quick enough.

Texas is currently playing its best football in over a decade, and with a favorable schedule to end the year, I think they will win out and make the College Football Playoff with a 12-1 record.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire