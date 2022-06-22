Opinion: Texas recruiting is much more fun under Steve Sarkisian

Texas is in the hunt for great players this offseason.

It appears the Longhorns are in a battle with a Red River Rival for a top wide receiver recruit. Coming off a wave of momentum through transfer portal acquisitions, Texas surely has supreme confidence it will win head-to-head battles over in-state receivers. That is, if other schools aren’t money-whipping recruits with NIL offers Texas cannot match.

While second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian hasn’t had a top three class like his predecessor, the quality of players is outweighing whatever quantity of players he hasn’t landed.

Everyone loves to add a top quarterback or receiver, and Sarkisian has certainly vastly improved quarterback and receiver recruiting. However, after watching Texas whiff on top in-state offensive linemen, the growing list of big time offensive linemen to Texas is a welcomed change.

The Longhorns landed arguably the top offensive line haul for the 2022 cycle and Kyle Flood is keeping that momentum rolling as Texas is seemingly trending towards landing four-star Jaydon Chatman in the 2023 class.

Texas is recruiting well at a national level and at positions necessary to compete for a College Football Playoff berth. With the 2022 offensive line class raising its ceiling and filling needs, Texas can focus on simply going after the best players they want.

