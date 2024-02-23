Opinion: Should Texas A&M players opt-in their NIL to appear in EA Sports College Football 25?

After 11 long years, EA Sports will finally be releasing a brand new NCAA college football video game later this year.

It will reportedly be renamed from “NCAA College Football 25” to “EA Sports College Football 25.” Starting on Thursday, student-athletes around the nation can opt-in to their NIL rights to appear in the upcoming game per On3 college sports business & transfer portal reporter Pete Nakos.

According to multiple reports, the players are being offered $600 and a copy of the game for their respective appearance fees. Six Benjamins and the game is a cool offer, considering that college football players from 1993 to 2013 didn’t receive a dime for their NIL. But this news leads to larger questions.

Should Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko encourage all of his players to participate? Should star players like junior quarterback Conner Weigman and sophomore linebacker Taurean York take the initial offer?

This CFB franchise’s return is highly anticipated, but it’s also been gone for 11 years. Therefore, current college football players likely haven’t grown up playing it as much as those from a decade ago, minimizing the nostalgia factor.

If I were a primetime player, I would try to maximize my NIL rights. Worst case scenario, you end up like Bill Belichick in Madden, it’s worth the risk.

