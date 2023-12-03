The Texas Longhorns deserve a spot in the College Football Playoff.

In an enthralling Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, the Texas football team managed to defeat Oklahoma State with a dominant 49-21 victory. The key player for Texas was undoubtedly quarterback Quinn Ewers, who put on a stunning performance that earned him the prestigious Most Outstanding Player WWE belt.

Ewers’ performance was nothing short of spectacular. He set a new record by throwing for 452 yards, scoring four touchdowns, and completing 76% of his passes.

The Most Outstanding Player WWE belt was a deserving reward for Ewers’ performance, which helped Texas secure their first Big 12 Championship since 2009. The victory was a significant achievement for the team and their fans, and Ewers’ contribution was essential to their success.

The Texas Longhorns proved that they are one of the best four teams in the country and should earn themselves a College Football Playoff spot.

