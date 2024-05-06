Your opinion on Sunday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Sunday's match between Chelsea and West Ham.

Here are some of your answers:

Chelsea fans

Francis: This season has been an improvement on last season. The addition of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson is an upgrade on our previous forwards. I think that Christopher Nkunku and Raheem Sterling will bring more next season. A front four like that with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke rotating would be devastating, surely.

Duncan: Probably the best team performance yet. They seemed fluid and as if they all knew where they should be and where the others would be. Makes me wonder if Fernandez has been the weak link in that pivotal role.

Fletcher: Decent run finally happening for the Blues, just in time to save Poch. Conor has to be kept. Still looking a little fragile in defence.

Kev: Finally looks like penny has dropped as to what is required from them! Cucurella has been great recently and Jackson looks more dangerous with every game. Noni more effective, as is Caicedo - when Enzo not there! Europe is on!

West Ham fans

Pedro: Another defensive catastrophe. Sooner the manager goes the better. We want a team that fights!

Geoff; I was never in the Moyes out camp, though I understood where they were coming from. But I think they have to take some of the blame for our end of season performances. They have created a situation where everyone (including me) knows Moyes has to go, and this must affect the players.

Stan: With the way we played we didn't deserve anything. You could argue we were unlucky having hit the crossbar three times, should they have all gone in then it could have been a very different game. I've stuck with Moyes for a while but now I think it's time for him to go. I hope he gets a good reception at home next week.

Grant: Moyes should just go now. Let Noble take over for last two games. At 3-0 we're still playing the low block! Has Moyes seen the goals against column? We can't defend, yet he sets up to defend in almost every game. Sick of seeing us get thrashed week in week out. Can't wait for him to go.