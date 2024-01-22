Opinion: Red River should be Texas’ most important game in 2024

Texas enjoyed its best season in several years in 2023. The team won 12 games, won its conference and made the College Football Playoff.

The above accomplishments outweigh any negative including the two blemishes on the year. Nevertheless, one loss was difficult for Texas faithful to stomach.

The Longhorns (12-2) lost to the Oklahoma Sooners (10-3) in October, 34-30. While I am sure Texas fans would rather have beaten Alabama and lost to Oklahoma than the other way around, the Oklahoma game has to be the most important one on this year’s schedule.

The Red River game will be circled for Texas after Oklahoma’s antics over the past matchup. From Oklahoma edge Ethan Downs punctuating his sack yelling into the ear of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers to Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman making t-shirts over the win, the Longhorns will be prepared for this one next season.

Texas got the last laugh. The Longhorns won the conference title while the Sooners watched from home. Texas made the playoff while Oklahoma was relegated to the Alamo Bowl. How both teams finished the season is all the more reason the Longhorns should be motivated not to lose the game this year.

The expanded 12-team playoff affords Texas the luxury of prioritizing beating Oklahoma over preparing for the Georgia Bulldogs. That’s not to say that the Longhorns will ignore preparation for the Bulldogs. It is to say that Texas can make the playoff with a 10-2 record, and Oklahoma had better not be one of those two losses.

A closer look at the Longhorns’ offseason indicates they understand the assignment. Texas brought in Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen as its linebackers coach after watching his defense have Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold out of sorts in the Alamo Bowl. Oklahoma had six turnovers in that game.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s legacy in Austin will be tied primarily to winning championships. Even so, how he fares in the top rivalry game will have a part in how successful his tenure is viewed by Texas faithful.

The Longhorns have an opportunity to beat the likes of Michigan and Georgia in 2024, but the most important game will take place in the Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma. Texas will look to get back in the win column in the rivalry after last season’s four-point loss.

