Opinion: Is Rajon Rondo the missing piece to the Clippers’ championship puzzle?

Mark Medina, USA TODAY
·9 min read
The answer revealed plenty about how Los Angeles Clippers view their newest acquisition and how Rajon Rondo’s presence changes their team dynamic. It also may have offered some subtle clues about what the Clippers lacked last season as a playoff underachiever.

When the Clippers acquired Rondo before last week’s trade deadline from the Atlanta Hawks for Lou Williams, the reasons went beyond Rondo’s on-court savviness with his playmaking. With 1½ months left before the playoffs start, the Clippers also wanted a proven player that had the credibility to give unfiltered feedback both to the team’s stars and role players after winning two NBA championship with the league’s most respected franchises in the Boston Celtics (2008) and Los Angeles Lakers (2020). As Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. said, "he’s going to be big factor in us trying to hang that banner."

"We’re going to listen to him. I look at him as a leader of this group," Paul George said after the Clippers' 104-86 win over the Lakers on Sunday. "He holds a lot of weight in the locker room. As he gets more comfortable in the system and getting games under his feet, he’ll hold us accountable. That’s what you need in the locker room — somebody that’s going to say what needs to be said."

The Clippers are hopeful Rajon Rondo can provide steady playmaking and veteran leadership as they get ready for the playoffs.
The Clippers sorely needed things to be said last season as they showed inconsistent chemistry due to numerous injuries and complacency. Or when the Clippers squandered a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals to the Denver Nuggets. Upon reflecting on those unpleasant memories, did George feel the Clippers lacked a locker-room leader that could speak truth to power? The answer became obvious through George’s long pause and pivot.

"We just know it’s coming from a good place," George said. "It’s coming from personnel and somebody that won and has won multiple times. And the point guard holds the leadership role by nature. We know what time it is. It’s coming from him."

Clippers coach Ty Lue maintained he "thought the accountability was there last year," even if he took the head-coaching spot after the Clippers and Doc Rivers parted ways. Lue has mostly chalked up last season’s chemistry issues more to overlapping injuries and lack of practice time than players simply not liking each other. After all, the Clippers spent last season missing a combined 114 games due to injuries and fielding 33 different starting lineups. With Leonard missing 13 games because of his injured left knee and George sitting for 16 following offseason shoulder surgery, the Clippers limited practice time so they could remain fresh for the actual games.

The Clippers have not completely escaped those challenges this season. They have missed a combined 79 games due to injuries, fielded 17 different starting lineups and are currently without Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka. All NBA teams have faced limited practice time because of the league’s health and safety protocols regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The Clippers (33-18) have the Western Conference’s third-best record after playing with either brilliance or maddening inconsistency.

But with Rondo on his way to a Hall of Fame induction partly because of his basketball smarts, he won’t need as much of that time to become familiar with the team’s playbook.

"It was difficult at times last year, especially without the practice time that we didn’t have, to run a play down the stretch where you didn’t already have the ball in PG or Kawhi’s hands. Now, you don’t have to do that," Rivers said. "You can actually run a set where Rondo can deliver a ball. I think as important as that’s going to be, I think his voice is going to be more important. I think he’s going to be one of those guys who will speak up and will speak the truth and hold everybody accountable."

No one but the Clippers truly know their success or failure with holding everyone accountable. But from afar, there appeared to be various factors in play that suggested it needed improvement.

Leonard and George did not have as much command as they would have liked mostly because of their injuries. Though Leonard was mostly reliable with his play and work ethic when healthy, he prefers to lead more with his own play than with changing how others play. Fault George all you want for his playoff struggles, but also show some empathy for the mental health challenges he admittedly struggled with in the bubble. Throw all the punchlines you want at Williams for getting caught at an Atlanta strip club on his way back to the bubble, but he still helped the Clippers with consistent scoring and empowering those around them.

Even if the Clippers did not have toxic personalities, they lacked someone who could have become an effective crisis manager. Rondo fulfilled that last season with the Lakers. Even with limited production during the regular season and an injured right thumb that sidelined him for the Lakers’ eight seeding games and the first round of the playoffs, Rondo played a significant factor in the Lakers winning the NBA title. Credit LeBron James and Anthony Davis, especially considering the Lakers' struggles against the Clippers on Sunday mostly stemmed from their ongoing absence with injuries. But credit Rondo for helping James with playmaking responsibilities, motivating Davis to increase his dominance and offering consistent production in points (8.9), assists (6.6) and steals (1.4) along the way.

"He’s one of the smartest players I’ve ever coached," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "He’s got a great lens on what’s happening with our group and has a great B.S. meter. He’ll call it out with guys to make sure guys are going about their business the right way, whether it’s on the court, off the court or whatever. So he’s a champion for a reason, and he should help the Clippers."

One of the reasons Rondo should help the Clippers? He remains self-aware of how to handle his new role. After making his Clippers’ debut in Sunday’s win over the Lakers, Rondo declined to act like the team’s savior.

"Just go out there and try to lead by example," Rondo said. "I don’t like to talk as much without showing it out there on the court as my teammates."

Rondo finished with only two points on 1-of-3 shooting along with more turnovers (four) and fouls (four) than assists (three) and steals (two) in 13 minutes off the bench. Lue projected it will take Rondo “two to three weeks” to shed rust after playing only 27 games this season because of various knee injuries. And Lue said that Rondos’ teammates also will need time with to become accustomed to playing with him.

Hence Rondo’s reluctance to offer a diagnosis of what the Clippers need to win an NBA title.

"I couldn’t dissect it that quickly. I still want to be around and continue to learn my teammates and continue to learn what is asked of us as players," Rondo said. "I can’t really say and exactly pinpoint the one thing that needs to be done here. I want to come here and help this team out as much as possible and lead in every way possible. We all obviously have one common goal."

Still, Rondo’s sluggish debut against the Clippers partly explains why he remains the NBA’s poster child for why regular-season developments often do not have any playoff significance. For most of Rondo’s 15-year NBA career, he has become known as "Playoff Rondo" because he often becomes the best version of himself when the stakes are highest.

After his first week with the Clippers, it appears Rondo has set himself up for similar success. Before making his debut on Sunday, he spent the past week staying busy in the trainer’s room and film room. He has stayed engaged on the sideline during practices and games to point out tendencies to his teammates. He already has cemented a close relationship with Lue, who first became close with Rondo as a Celtics assistant coach.

"You add a true point guard like Rondo, a guy who is experienced and has made a difference with his good leadership, his passing ability and him understanding the game?" Lue said. "He can definitely make the game a lot easier for Kawhi and PG."

So much that George joked, "my assists will go down, but my scoring will probably go up." It does not matter so much if Leonard and George increase their numbers. It matters more if Rondo can decrease the burden of their job responsibilities. Consider that in the Clippers’ Game 7 loss, neither Leonard (14 points on 10-of-22 shooting) nor George (10 points on 4-of-16 shooting) shrank during the team’s biggest moment.

Some of that burden falls on them to make shots they should make. But it seems likely Rondo would have rectified that situation. After all, Lue considers Rondo, James and Chris Paul to have the highest basketball IQs. During Sunday’s game against the Lakers, Rondo already pointed out various opponent tendencies that his teammates found helpful.

"I’ll try to get our two main guys the ball in a lot easier spots as far as them not having to work so hard to get the ball against a set defense," Rondo said. "If we’re able to create the stops and get out on the break, it’s my job to advance the ball and let those guys attack one-on-one before the defense gets set."

To get to that point, Rondo will also share some words that his teammates and coaches may not like to hear. Sometimes that has led to problems during his short stints in Dallas (2014-15) and Sacramento (2015-16). But it appears this Clippers team will welcome this kind of leadership after lacking it in previous years.

"There’s no egos. We want everything that he brings," George said of Rondo. "It’s never been a situation where it’s my team or Kawhi feels it’s his team. We’re in this together and to build something together. We’re here to win together. So same ting goes with Rondo. This team is his."

Follow USA TODAY NBA writer Mark Medina on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Clippers: Is Rajon Rondo the missing piece to championship puzzle?

