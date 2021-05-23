  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Opinion: Racist remark against Asian American ex-player shows some NFL teams still don't get it

Mike Freeman, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

First, let me tell you a little bit about former NFL player Eugene Chung.

When he played in the NFL from 1992-1997, he was often among the favorites of a handful of NFL writers, because he'd patiently explain the complicated high wire act that is being an offensive lineman. In fact, even before being a first-round draft pick of the Patriots, he was an excellent communicator.

Once Chung was in the league, I'd sometimes stand at his locker and talk with him for 20 minutes; he was explanatory, kind and blunt. I always believed that if he wanted, he'd be a head coach one day.

It turns out, coaching was indeed something he wanted to pursue. That desire continued to this offseason. Then, something despicably racist happened to Chung.

Chung told the Boston Globe that during an interview with one unnamed team, he was told that: "Well, you're not really a minority."

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’ ” Chung said. “So I was like, ‘What do you mean I’m not a minority?’ "

The interviewer, who Chung declined to name, responded, “You are not the right minority we’re looking for.”

“That’s when I realized what the narrative was,” Chung said. “I was blown away, emotionally paralyzed for a split second. I asked myself, ‘Did I hear that correctly?’ ”

And, so, here we are again with NFL teams and race, or rather, NFL teams mishandling issues of race.

More: NFL owners, players renew grants to nine social justice organizations

More: NFL Network producers get players involved to tell the stories of Black victims of hate crimes, injustice

There are any number of examples of how bad the league has been on the issue of race. The lack of Black coaches is one. Or how the league, for years, mishandled the protests started by Colin Kaepernick, until the murder of George Floyd forced Commissioner Roger Goodell to apologize to the players.

The examples could go on and on and on. We could go back decades and even a century. Much like we could with America itself.

What happened with Chung is disturbing because this is 2021 not 1921. There's no excuse for this now. But it's more than that.

Whoever said that to Chung is trying to erase him, and in a way, his entire ethnicity. That executive (and it's someone high ranking — Chung wouldn't be interviewing with a low-level official) is also declaring who is a person of color and who isn't; who deserves a job in the NFL and who doesn't based on some bizarre (at best) and racist (at worst) idea of what it means to be a minority.

It's true that NFL teams are miserable when it comes to hiring Blacks as head coaches and front office executives in a league that's approximately 70 percent Black. The NFL needs to do better at that.

None of that means that should happen at the exclusion of other people of color.

The comment to Chung also shows a startling lack of awareness of what's happening in the country as Asian Americans face a frightening level of hatred generated by former President Donald Trump during the pandemic.

Think the Asian men and women being attacked simply because of their ethnicity don't feel like minorities?

There's no one type of minority in the NFL. There are people who deserve coaching jobs and people who don't. That's it. That's all.

And Chung deserves one. He's been coaching since 2010 and coached under a future Hall of Famer in Andy Reid, and won a Super Bowl ring as an assistant with the Eagles. His reputation in the league is exceptional.

It's likely this isn't the end of this story. The NFL will likely want to know from Chung who told him that, and if he does, the league office will likely want to have a conversation with the person. That is, if the team already hasn't.

“I’m not sitting here bashing the league at all, because there are great mentors and there are great coaches that embrace the difference,” Chung said. “It’s just when the Asians don’t fit the narrative, that’s where my stomach churns a little bit.”

As it should. As should all of ours.

Follow USA TODAY Sports columnist Mike Freeman on Twitter @mikefreemanNFL

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Racist remark to Asian American ex-player shows NFL teams don't get it

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-NFL player, assistant coach Eugene Chung: Interviewer said I wasn’t a minority

    Former NFL player and assistant coach Eugene Chung says he was told he was not 'the right minority' during an interview

  • Molten lava from Congo volcano swallows homes

    Molten lava from Mount Nyiragongo set homes on fire as it slowly spread to the lakeside city of about 2 million. Tthousands of residents fled on foot, many towards the frontier with Rwanda. Some were seen making last ditch efforts to throw water at burning buildings.Rwanda's Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management said more than 3,500 Congolese have crossed the border. Rwandan state media said they would be lodged in schools and places of worship.New fractures were opening in the volcano, letting lava flow south toward the city after initially flowing east toward Rwanda, said Dario Tedesco, a volcanologist based in Goma.Nyiragongo's last eruption in 2002 killed 250 people and left 120,000 homeless. It is one of the world's most active volcanoes and is considered among the most dangerous.

  • Cardinals’ Zaven Collins among favorites for Defensive Rookie of the Year

    Collins has +1200 odds, tied for the fourth shortest odds.

  • Former NFL quarterbacks and experts explain what makes Rams' Matthew Stafford great

    The L.A. Times' Sam Farmer opens his notebook and lets NFL greats and experts describe what makes new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford so great.

  • Jamie Chung talks about the importance of community amid pandemic, anti-Asian violence: ‘Take up the space’

    The actress says the pandemic was a "wake-up call" for self-care.

  • Thousands of Atletico fans defy pandemic by celebrating title triumph in Madrid

    Thousands of Atletico Madrid fans defied the authorities by taking to the streets of the Spanish capital to celebrate on Saturday night after victory over Real Valladolid secured their team an 11th league title.

  • Ferrari's Charles Leclerc out of Monaco GP after taking pole

    Charles Leclerc’s chances of winning his home race from pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix are over after he pulled out shortly before the start Sunday because of a gearbox problem. Leclerc damaged the gearbox when crashing 18 seconds from the end of Saturday's qualifying. About 20 minutes before the race was scheduled to start at 3 pm local time, Ferrari issued the bad news home fans were dreading.

  • Josh Taylor finds his moment, walks away undisputed super lightweight champion

    Taylor stamped himself as one of the greatest fighters in the world.

  • UFC Fight Night 188 bonuses: Carla Esparza’s dominance leads to extra $50,000

    Carla Esparza earned an extra $50,000 for the second time in her UFC career, this time with pure dominance.

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • Motor racing-Hamilton talks tough with Mercedes after Monaco let-down

    Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.

  • Still paid $8M by Dodgers, Scott Kazmir makes first start since 2016 against … the Dodgers

    Kazmir signed a three-year, $48 million with the Dodgers in 2015. They're still paying him.

  • Ex-Eagles coach Eugene Chung says NFL team told him he was 'not the right minority' in job interview

    What are you even supposed to say to this?

  • USPGA Championship 2021: final round tee times - when do Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy start?

    Phil Mickelson will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the 103rd US PGA Championship as he bids to become the oldest winner in major history. A 280/1 outsider at the start of the week, Mickelson carded a rollercoaster third round of 70 at Kiawah Island to edge ahead of two-time winner Brooks Koepka, who also carded a 70 following a three-putt bogey on the 18th. Former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen is two shots off the lead, with American Kevin Streelman on four under and the South African pair of Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Branden Grace another stroke back. Julius Boros has the distinction of being the oldest major winner after claiming the US PGA title in 1968 at the age of 48. Mickelson will celebrate his 51st birthday on June 16. Tee-times for Sunday's final round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). 1230 Brian Gay (USA) 1240 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den) 1250 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Brendan Steele (USA) 1300 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Henrik Stenson (Swe) 1310 Adam Hadwin (Can), Brad Marek (USA) 1320 Harris English (USA), Matt Wallace (Eng) 1330 Cameron Davis (Aus), Robert Streb (USA) 1340 Tom Hoge (USA), Bubba Watson (USA) 1350 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Jimmy Walker (USA) 1400 Daniel Berger (USA), Russell Henley (USA) 1410 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus) 1420 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Danny Willett (Eng) 1430 Chan Kim (USA), Tom Lewis (Eng) 1440 Stewart Cink (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 1450 Jason Day (Aus), Wyndham Clark (USA) 1510 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Denny McCarthy (USA) 1520 Justin Rose (Eng), Lee Westwood (Eng) 1530 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 1540 Harold Varner III (USA), Aaron Wise (USA) 1550 Viktor Hovland (Nor),Daniel van Tonder (Rsa) 1600 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Collin Morikawa (USA) 1610 Talor Gooch (USA), Jon Rahm (Spa) 1620 Alexander Noren (Swe), Cameron Smith (Aus) 1630 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Patrick Reed (USA) 1640 Ben Cook (USA), Webb Simpson (USA) 1650 Martin Laird (Sco), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 1700 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Shane Lowry (Irl) 1710 Ian Poulter (Eng), Will Zalatoris (USA) 1720 Scottie Scheffler (USA), Steve Stricker (USA) 1730 Joel Dahmen (USA), Billy Horschel (USA) 1740 Harry Higgs (USA), Richy Werenski (USA) 1750 Charley Hoffman (USA), Jason Kokrak (USA) 1800 Keegan Bradley (USA), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 1810 Patrick Cantlay (USA), Tony Finau (USA) 1820 Rickie Fowler (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA) 1840 Corey Conners (Can), Sung Jae Im (Kor) 1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Gary Woodland (USA) 1900 Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 1910 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Branden Grace (Rsa) 1920 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Kevin Streelman (USA)

  • Super Golf League plans unravelling with big names poised to reject breakaway project

    Proposals for a golf Super League are seemingly unravelling with some of the top targets primed to announce they will not be signing up to the breakaway circuit. Telegraph Sport revealed earlier this month that players such as world No 1 Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose were being offered up to $50m up front to agree to a multi-year deal with Super Golf League, the Saudi-backed enterprise. The PGA Tour reacted to what it perceived as an existential threat by declaring that any rebels would face a lifetime ban. The European Tour quickly backed their US counterparts and here at the US PGA Championship earlier this week, Seth Waugh, the chief executive of the body that jointly runs the Ryder Cup, confirmed that they would be ineligible from the Ryder Cup, as well as this major. It is understood that the Masters would also bang the gates shut on any exiles. In light of all this, it was obviously a tense meeting when the player agents met with the Saudi negotiators in the vicinity here on Tuesday. Sources say they could not deliver the assurances that many in the room were seeking and it became clear that with the Tours willing to play hardball to protect their products it would end up in a legal fight. “That could take years to go through the courts and the pros and their teams realised it would be a big gamble that could result in them being cast into the wilderness until a definitive verdict came through,” an insider said. “Especially with the public kickback, it could be PR suicide.” With the issue dominating the conversation in the golf world, the PGA Tour is understandably keen for the named superstars to come out and state their intentions to remain with the status quo. Johnson’s agent, David Winkle, would not comment when asked by Telegraph Sport on Saturday to confirm or deny that the world No 1 would soon be expressing his decision to stick with the Tour, while Rose’s agent, Mark Steinberg, had not replied to a similar query at time of publication. Phil Mickelson has also been in the sights - with the joint halfway leader here apparently primed as the front man. Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson and Rickie Fowler were the others who showed an interest in the advances of the Saudis, who signalled that they meant business by buying a multi-million dollar house in Jupiter, Florida where so many of the game’s elite reside. Yet even if, as expected, the players issue their scripted withdrawals next week, the Saudis will not walk away. They will simply try another route to the top table. They have been in talks with the Asian Tour for the past month and with a huge sponsorship deal of up to $65 million per annum they could effectively take control of the male game’s third biggest circuit. They could do the same with the Sunshine Tour in Africa, the Australasian Tour, the Korean Tour and the Japan Tour. This would give the Saudis credibility and from there they could challenge the establishment from a less radical standpoint. This might be the end of the chapter, but perhaps not the whole story.

  • NBA betting: Lakers underdogs in Game 1; Can we trust the Knicks?

    Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.

  • Gutsy Jordan Spieth shows his class to climb USPGA leaderboard - but Rory McIlroy struggles again

    Jordan Spieth served notice in the third round of the US PGA Championship here on Saturday that he is not about to give up on achieving his career grand slam dream without a fight. In contrast, however, Rory McIlroy’s mission to relaunch his major odyssey faded with barely a whimper. Spieth began the day nine off the overnight lead shared by fellow American Phil Mickelson and South African Louis Oosthuizen. It appeared a forlorn pursuit for the 27-year-old as he tried to chase down the Wanamaker Trophy to become just the sixth player in history to complete male golf’s full set, joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods in the pantheon. But Spieth is one of the gutsiest pros out there and on the back of his recent resurgence - which featured him winning his first tournament in four years last month before finishing third at The Masters - he tore into The Ocean Course. Granted, with the conditions much calmer, this was the easiest Pete Dye’s creation had played all week, but still danger lurks. Spieth's 68 only contained one bogey - on the 17th - and on level par, his admirers can still fantasise, even if it is far-fetched. There was a 13-footer for par on the 1st and although he missed a nine-footer for birdie on the par-five 2nd, a 30-footer on the par-four 3rd handed him his first birdie. On the par-three 5th he chipped in and the momentum was his. Except, he lipped out on the 6th, missed a four-footer for a four on the par-five 7th and when a 15-footer on the 8th somehow stayed above ground, it seemed to be a case of what-could-have-been. Maybe it still was, despite another chip in on the 10th and an eight-footer for birdie on the 11th. Spieth required everything to drop. There were two fine par saves on the 14th and 15th - the first courtesy of an exquisite chip to 18 inches from the rough and the second with a courageous 16-footer - and there was a 15-footer on the par-five 16th. At that stage Spieth was only four off the pace, with the leaders going off. The Ocean Course was on the brink of witnessing its first bogey-free round of the 103rd US PGA. Until the 17th struck, that is. The treacherous par-three with water down the right, inevitably forces the golfer to look left and so Spieth pulled it. This time could not convert the 18-footer for par, but after the par up the 18th that club still deserved pride of place in Spieth’s bag after wildly misbehaving in the first two rounds. There were only 23 putts on his scorecard. By now, McIlroy looked resigned to be bunched among the also-rans. His very first shot of the round was clipped into the water and although he pulled that one back with a birdie on the 9th to go out in level-par 36, the inward half was appalling. It began with another wayward tee-shot to the right, requiring a penalty drop from “the native area” - and on the par-five 11th, he laboured up the left side, making another bogey.

  • Kevin Lee makes welterweight return at UFC 264 against Sean Brady

    Kevin Lee faces a stiff test in his return to welterweight against undefeated and ranked Sean Brady.

  • Charles Barkley: NBA 'ain't got the balls' to suspend LeBron James for attending tequila event

    "Ain't no f***ing way LeBron James is going to be sitting out."

  • Tavares has concussion, knee injury; likely to miss series

    Toronto captain John Tavares will probably miss the rest of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens after sustaining a concussion and a knee injury during Game 1. The center's availability for the rest of the postseason is uncertain, if the Maple Leafs advance. General manager Kyle Dubas said there is no structural damage to the head, neck and spine after Tavares took an accidental knee to the face from Canadiens forward Corey Perry.