Opinion: 'Play-off piste'

[BBC]

Susannah George

As things stand the Canaries are heading towards the Championship play-offs, not a road well-travelled in the club's history.

We should be fairly proud that the majority of our promotions from the Championship, or it's equivalent, have been automatic, and for the most part, those came from winning the division.

The Canaries have finished in 3rd place on three occasions, the first two of which were in the 74/75 and 81/82 seasons when a third place finish in the Second Division, as it then was, earned automatic promotion.

The other was the fond memory that was the 2014/15 season, where our third-place league position saw us see off our East Anglian rivals in the play-offs (naturally) and head to Wembley where we defeated Middlesbrough in style thanks to the stellar efforts of Cameron Jerome and Nathan Redmond.

To recall our only other foray into the Championship play-offs, you will need to cast your mind back two decades to 2001/02, when we edged into the top 6 on a goal difference of one over Burnley.

A lesser cherished memory as, whilst we successfully navigated play-offs against a Wolves side who just missed out on autos and finished 11 points ahead of City, we then went out on penalties against fifth placed finishers Birmingham at the Millennium Stadium in the final.

With third place already well beyond reach this season, City could find themselves finishing in an untrodden fourth or fifth should they make the play-offs. It goes without saying that many of us, given our incredible home form, would much rather have fourth given the choice.

The reality is that should we finish fifth or sixth, which is looking probable, we will not have the luxury of home advantage in the second leg. Should we be nervous if this is our fate? In the 2001/02 season the majority of our losses were also away from home and we still managed to emerge triumphant to make the final. It is, however, worth caveating that Wolves' home form was poor as well that season, with two of their away losses (of which there were only four) handed to them by division winners Manchester City and our very own Norwich City. So perhaps this result was not a surprise.

Turning to the present season, a fifth or sixth place finish as it stands would see us face Southampton or Leeds. Based on the meetings between our respective clubs this season, if Norwich are to weather the lack of second leg home advantage.

Southampton looks the better of the two in terms of prospects (or Ipswich if by some happy misfortune their performances continue to dip on the back of their recent loss and draw).

Ultimately Norwich have not progressed to Wembley (2001/02 was the Millennium Stadium) for a Championship play-off final on the back of a fourth, fifth or sixth place finish much less without the second leg home advantage in the playoffs. Nor have we lost a Championship play-off final at Wembley.

This unknown quantity brings with it a multitude of emotions for the club and fans alike. But there is no reason to suspect that City will not thrive when it counts, as we did on Saturday in the derby. But if we are to get through the away leg of the playoffs with those all-important points, the role of the twelfth man cannot be underestimated. I have no doubt that if we replicate our efforts from Saturday and our trip to Portman Road back in December, we can get the boys home for another shot at Wembley glory. I for one am certainly up for starting another unbeaten run record.