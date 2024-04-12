Opinion: 'Perspective is needed, but it works both ways'

[BBC]

Matthew Soakell, North East Canary

After a superb win at the weekend that extended Norwich City’s unbeaten run over Ipswich Town to 15 years, most City fans would’ve happily bought David Wagner a few pints and maybe even been willing to forget the frustrating season that we’ve had under him thus far. I love the usual craic that follows such a result; the inevitable mentions of keys to the city and lifetime contracts always make me smile, however after the elation of Saturday and frustration of Tuesday night’s dropped points in Sheffield, I think a little perspective is needed - in more than one way.

The draw at Portman Road in December felt huge at the time. Our win at the weekend was bigger and arguably much more impressive. Yes, avoiding defeat away from home in a derby is good, but the game could’ve been out of sight before we even got going. The reverse fixture just gone was quite the opposite. Ipswich were poor and Norwich were great. David Wagner’s home record is brilliant of late and Ipswich being the latest victims was just perfect. So brilliant is said record, that based on our last six games at Carrow Road, we’re top of the home form table with six wins and a goal difference of plus 13. At home I fancy us against anyone. We’re superb and credit to Wagner for it.

On the flip side is Norwich City’s away form. In our last six away games, our form has us in 18th place. One win, three draws and two losses. Okay, so only a third of those games have ended in defeat, one of which was to Leicester City, but Wagner’s away game tactics must be questioned. Negative shape and approach at Leicester and two points thrown away at second-bottom Sheffield Wednesday in consecutive away games only adds fuel to the fire of those questioning David Wagner’s tactical approach.

City’s head coach can’t be blamed for the missed chances at Hillsborough, of course - the game should’ve been put to bed before Wednesday even got a sniff of their first goal, there’s no denying that. That said, Wagner’s decision to leave Ashley Barnes up top as a lone striker, which we all know doesn’t work, was yet again bizarre, all while replacing Josh Sargent with midfielder Liam Gibbs. Sydney van Hooijdonk and Ken Aboh must’ve been wondering why they put their boots on and warmed up at all. Irrespective of the unfortunate injury which meant Gibbs only played a few minutes, Wagner’s thought process is at times incomprehensible. We then looked shell-shocked and it seemed that we shut up shop at 2-2, with Shane Duffy coming on for Borja Sainz. The away end was baffled.

And so it’s for these reasons that, whilst it’s a bold I appreciate, last night was the ultimate evidence for me that Wagner should be replaced in May irrespective of what happens. His in-game management, substitutions & record of defending leads away from home are all very poor - Tuesday night’s result took the number of points Norwich have dropped from winning positions away from home to over 20. This frankly isn’t good enough.

David Wagner is a lovely, charismatic man; someone we’ll always be thankful to for extending the unbeaten run over our Suffolk rivals, but unfortunately, at the same time just isn’t quite good enough to lead us to long-term success, it would seem. I hope he proves me wrong on Saturday away to Preston!