Opinion: 'If only we could play at Carrow Road every week'

[BBC]

Gary Gowers, My Football Writer - Norwich City

It would have been nice to have had a few more days to revel in Saturday’s derby victory but such is life in the Championship, you’re only permitted that luxury if you manage a big win as you head into an international break.

Where’s one of those when you need one?

But, as it transpired, despite heading to Hillsborough before the glow of derby day had subsided, the chance was there to prolong the feelgood factor. Right before our very eyes. Within touching distance.

Everything was in place: a 2-0 lead, a dominant performance, goalscoring opportunities still being created, Coventry losing at Southampton. The perfect chance to squeeze the throttle, put the game to bed and, in doing so, put clear water between us and the chasing pack.

And then David Wagner substitutes Josh Sargent for Liam Gibbs.

61 minutes of control followed by 36 minutes of trying to hold on to what we had. And it didn’t work.

Through no fault of anyone’s, Gibbs lasted just three minutes before having to be replaced by Christian Fassnacht, but the damage had already been done.

The change in dynamic brought about by taking off Sargent and shifting Ashley Barnes up top into the lone striker role didn’t work. It rarely does.

For all his many qualities, Barnes’ 34-year-old legs no longer allow him to offer a threat in behind defences. Simply not happening. And so in an instant, the Sheffield Wednesday back four could condense play by squeezing up the pitch, and City’s goal threat diminished to something near zero.

When those two late Wednesday goals went in, few City supporters were surprised. This was a scenario that has played out several times already this season – usually on the road, and always when City have a lead to protect.

The superb game management we revelled in on Saturday was missing last night. Again… it often is when we’re on the road.

Fortunately, the damage was limited by Coventry losing at St Mary’s but where once we would have taken a point at Deepdale this Saturday when we play Preston North End, it now feels as if only three will do.

And it all feels a bit self-inflicted. Another road trip where we come away feeling deflated because points have been squandered.

If only we could play at Carrow Road every week…