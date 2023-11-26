Opinion: Ohio State languishing in middle of ‘the five stages’ as Michigan turns tide of rivalry

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — There are five stages of grief, and they go in this order: denial, bargaining, anger, depression, and acceptance. For years, Michigan football lived in acceptance that it was the inferior team to Ohio State, losing time and time and time again. And probably again after that. Even when expected to win in years like 2016 and 2018, Michigan would find a way to lose. And while fans were rightfully frustrated, they understood their lot, given that repetition tends to breed familiarity.

However, starting in 2021, the roles changed. On their way to their birthright, Ohio State forgot to win The Game, allowing Michigan to sneak in there and steal one. This despite being the higher-rated team expected to make its umpteenth visit to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game with a subsequent College Football Playoff appearance.

In the aftermath of Michigan’s unlikely 42-27 win over OSU, excuses became rote. “It was snowing,” as if that’s a foreign concept in November anywhere north of the Mason-Dixon line. “The team had the flu!” OK. Run with that.

(The first stage of grief is denial.)

Ohio State players and fans seethed for an entire year, insisting that 2021 was a fluke. The birthright was still theirs, it was simply delayed. With little consideration of what it would take to reclaim the mantle, many in Columbus and the surrounding 200-mile metropolitan area just assumed that they had to show up for the 2022 game and victory would be theirs. They suspected nothing — the arrogant never do.

“For 365 days, we’ve heard them talk,” OSU WR coach Brian Hartline said before the 2022 game in Columbus. “For 365 days, I’ve watched them attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye Nation. Instead of getting loud and trying to respond on social media, we got quiet.”

This was supposed to be a rallying cry before a coronation in The Horseshoe. It ended up being a eulogy.

Michigan went on to win, 45-23, an even more lopsided affair than the year before. But the loss to the hated Wolverines only lingered for so long, as Ohio State ended up playing in the College Football Playoff anyway, taking a big lead over Georgia before the Bulldogs politely asked them to go back to their corner. That provided solace for a time, but those who bleed scarlet and gray still couldn’t quite come to terms.

Then, the perfect patsy came along: the Connor Stalions saga, which Michigan football is still dealing with. In fact, as a result of that, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh found himself suspended by the Big Ten and unable to coach the team in The Game. The NCAA has asked for quarter in Schembechler Hall, looking for scalps. Linebackers coach Chris Partridge found himself on the threshing floor just over a week ago.

Under the auspices of alleged illegal sign-stealing, the Ohio State contingent suddenly had their throughline: they didn’t lose either of those years, you see. Michigan cheated!

(The second stage of grief is bargaining.)

On Saturday, on the third day of Christmas, the maize and blue faithful had to wait longer to celebrate their victory, but celebrate they still did. With presumably changed signs, Jim Harbaugh suspended, and an acting head coach in Sherrone Moore, the playing field was assumably leveled. Said ‘cheating’ could not happen in any feasible fashion.

It was a tougher matchup given that the Buckeyes are shying away from their original identity under Day. From a high-flying passing attack to a more balanced team with a more stout defense that’s starting to more closely resemble the Wolverines, the 2023 edition of The Game was much closer than the previous two iterations.

They say imitation is a form of flattery, but according to Michigan senior receiver Roman Wilson, Ohio State is still not tough nor physical.

“No. Definitely not,” Wilson said. “I mean, like I told the receivers this whole week, you got guys back there like — this is the thing I thought, too: guys who want to put on like the Louis V, the $1,000 outfit. Like you want to act hard, but when we’re out there like they’re not hard, like I see the film, but you’re not tough. Like I don’t think I’m the toughest guy in the world. But I’m out there, I’m getting physical. I don’t think they wanted it like how I wanted it.”

It was predictable in the lead-up to The Game. Junior cornerback Denzel Burke said ‘nothing’ stood out to him about Michigan. Third-year quarterback Kyle McCord said, “It’s just a football game,” defiant of a culture that crosses out (most, not all) Ms during rivalry week and proudly croons that they don’t care about Michigan — in droning repetition.

Now, 30-24 later, there are many in the so-called Buckeye Nation who are expressing their angst online, making calls on social media to fire Ryan Day. But not all are in that camp. Does that mean that some are languishing in the third stage (anger), while others have moved on to the fourth (depression)?

Yes, Ohio State has dominated the rivalry for a long stretch, one that looks quantifiable if you select the right dates. But now, Michigan football has won three in a row, and in college football, it’s ‘What have you done for me lately?’ not ‘What have you done since 2001?’ Like the Wolverines experienced in the rivalry with Michigan State, blink and before you know it, you’re begging for a win in a series you once dominated.

We’re not there yet, but that’s how it starts. The sooner that Ohio State and its ilk come to the fifth stage, acceptance, the quicker the road to recovery.

