Opinion: Now, they're coming for you, Ed Orgeron, whose time at LSU is waning

The most iconic moment of Ed Orgeron’s tenure at LSU came in 2017 during his first full season as head coach, shortly after a competitive 24-10 loss to Alabama.

"We comin'," Orgeron shouted in his gravely Cajun accent when asked if that game had laid the groundwork for future glory. "We comin’ and we ain’t backin’ down."

It was a video clip that become something of a rallying cry for LSU as it rode the magic carpet to the national title in 2019. For a fan base that lives on disrespect and celebrates like every weekend is New Year’s, "We comin'" was the perfect mantra for one of the best teams in college football history.

But now, Coach O, they're coming for you. The team that catapulted you to the mountaintop is long gone. And your own fans have had enough of how you squandered the momentum from 2019 and brought LSU to a level of mediocrity we haven’t seen in more than a decade.

After LSU’s 42-21 loss to Kentucky, dropping the Tigers to 3-3, this is all now academic. Orgeron is almost certainly going to join former Auburn coach Gene Chizik in getting fired just two years after winning the national title, and the only question is when and how.

Kentucky didn’t just beat LSU, the Wildcats were having a lot of fun doing it — mashing the Tigers physically with 330 rushing yards and dancing to Garth Brooks’ "Calling Baton Rouge" by the end of the game.

This is not an anomaly. A thoroughly average UCLA team ragdolled LSU in the season opener, and Auburn was the tougher and more physical team at the line of scrimmage last week.

The only fluke here is that Orgeron will go down as a national championship-winning coach despite showing so many times throughout his career that his temperament, his penchant to meddle in areas where he has no expertise and his hot-and-cold relationship with a bevy of assistant coaches are ill-suited to success at this level.

Nobody can take 2019 away from Orgeron, but winning a national championship does not buy you much of a free pass. Had LSU looked competent at all the last two seasons, there would be no discussion of changing coaches right now.

Instead, Orgeron is 8-8 in his last 16 games, which puts LSU at No. 1 on the Misery Index, a weekly measurement of knee-jerk reactions based on what each fan base just watched.

