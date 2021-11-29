Opinion: NFL lacks a single dominant team, but a cluster of very good squads lead the pack entering final stretch

For much of this 2021 NFL season, we have watched, waited and wondered which team or teams would emerge as the dominant squad, the supreme power and the gold standard of this campaign.

We instead saw some preseason favorites stumble out of the gates. Others started the year on a promising note only to hit a wobble or snags that sparked questions about their legitimacy as contenders. And some teams opened the year at a steady pace but fell short of that vaunted form they seemed capable of.

Now after 12 weeks, it’s clear that there is no clear-cut beast out there.

This isn’t the year of dominance in the NFL, where parity runs strong, power rankings fluctuate weekly and playoff pictures remain far from certain.

The NFL does, however, boast a cluster of very good teams that have started to hit their stride as they enter the final full month of the season.

It all have not always looked the prettiest or the most convincing, and early-season struggles or growing pains may have cast doubts on some teams' validity. But as Bill Belichick is famous for saying, “Football season starts after Thanksgiving.” And now, as the games matter most, teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots appear to be in the process of separating themselves from the rest of the field.

MORE: 32 things we learned from Week 12 of 2021 NFL season

NFL WEEK 12 WINNERS, LOSERS: Bill Belichick has Patriots rolling. Wounded Titans are in a freefall.

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field.

The final week of November saw Baltimore take over first place in the AFC while closely-trailing New England extended its win streak to six games with an authoritative victory over Tennessee. Kansas City enjoyed its bye and remains perched atop the AFC West after clawing its way back from a slow start. Now, the Chiefs look to extend their win streak to five games.

Over in the NFC, Green Bay earned a statement win over the star-studded Rams and pulled closer to Arizona (9-2), which tried to use its bye week to regain much-needed health for the stretch run. Tampa Bay added to its cushion in the NFC South and after a bout of several injuries, appears to be rounding back into Super Bowl-champion form.

Story continues

The fact that teams like the Ravens, Chiefs, Packers and Buccaneers are here should come as no surprise. Sure, rocky starts or off-field issues seemed to threaten their shots at championship quests. But even in their flawed states, this group of teams remains a cut above most. New England, meanwhile, is the one surprise team seemingly ahead of schedule.

What’s interesting about all of these teams is they share traits that have brought them to this point and figure to serve them well throughout December and January.

The Bucs, Chiefs, Packers, Ravens and Patriots all have displayed an ability to either weather adversity or endure growing pains. Strong leadership (both from head coaches and players), adaptability, quality depth and a clear sense of identity have made this possible.

Injuries ravaged Tampa Bay’s secondary and also hit the Buccaneers' skill positions. The Ravens dealt with the same problem in their running back and wide receiver units as well as their secondary. But both teams managed to adapt and have started to regain health at the perfect time.

The Packers also fall in this category. Not only have they played most or all of the season without left tackle David Bakhitari, top pass-rusher Za'darius Smith and talented cornerback Jaire Alexander (whom they all hope to get back in the near future), they seemingly have to plug in backups every week to fill short-term injury voids. And yet, they remain among the favorites in their conference.

In Kansas City, a lack of chemistry on a revamped offensive line and inconsistencies on defense both translated into intensified pressure on Patrick Mahomes, forcing him into uncharacteristic struggles. But gradually, the pass protection has improved, the young quarterback has executed with greater discipline, and the defense – since the midseason trade for Melvin Ingram – has also soared, giving up just 11.75 points a game in their last four outings.

Growing pains factored into New England’s 2-4 start. But as a revamped defense has rounded into form, and as rookie Mac Jones has gained comfort in the system while acclimating to the speed of the game, the Patriots have steadily climbed the ranks. Built in the image of early Belichick teams, New England again ranks among the hottest team in football.

Identity is something that all of the other front runners also possess. Each of these teams’ foundations are strong, their mission statements and philosophies are clearly laid out, and that has paved the way for greater cohesion even through challenging times.

Given the strengths that the league’s leading teams have exhibited, it’s no wonder that they have managed to navigate early obstacles and now are in the process of reclaiming their anticipated positions as leaders in the marathon that is the NFL regular season.

None of the five have been perfect, and each seems to still possess various flaws that may keep it from achieving truly dominant form. But the teams do possess the necessary traits that give them the best chance to compensate for their weaknesses and play some of their best football when it matters most.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones on Twitter @ByMikeJones.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL doesn't have a dominant team, but these ones could lead the pack