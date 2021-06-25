Opinion: With a new NFL helmet rule going into effect in 2022, bring back these 10 classic throwback looks

The NFL is reversing course on a uniform policy that has been in place since 2013 prohibiting teams from wearing different helmet colors, and will "allow for one alternate color helmet to be added to each club’s uniform closet commencing with the 2022 NFL season."

The secondary helmet can be used with classic, alternate or Color Rush uniforms provided it's historically accurate as it pertains to older uniforms and/or uses a logo "from some point in the club’s history."

With NFL teams having a year to prepare for the return of classic uniforms, let us offer up some suggestions.

Here are 10 throwback uniforms teams should seriously consider bringing back:

10. Houston Oilers - Bring back the derrick

Warren Moon and the Houston Oilers take on the Denver Broncos in what was a great uniform matchup from 1991.

The franchise's move to Tennessee necessitated a total rebrand from the Oilers to the Titans. But, in doing so, it meant the end of one of the NFL's classic looks. There's probably plenty of legal mumbo jumbo to sort through to make this happen, but it would be cool to see the Houston Texans sporting the old "Luv ya Blue" Oilers uniforms.

9. Dallas Cowboys – Original white helmets

DeMarco Murray dons the Cowboys' throwback uniforms in a 2011 game against the Dolphins.

Dallas might be the only team on this list with a modern uniform change for the better. Still, the Cowboys' expansion-era white helmets with the blue star is a great way to switch up their look.

8. Los Angeles Chargers – Air Coryell-era uniforms

Dan Fouts drops back to pass during a game in 1983 at Jack Murphy Stadium.

The powder blues get all the love, but let's consider a different throwback for the Chargers. While a throwback to the franchise's lone Super Bowl season of 1994 would be swell, the Air Coryell uniforms are an underrated look in the Chargers' colorful history.

7. Atlanta Falcons – Original uniforms

Between 2009-12, before the NFL put the kibosh on such things, the Falcons busted out their original red helmet-black jersey look. It was a decidedly better uniform than the team's regular hideous getups that it first unveiled in 2003 and then ditched before the 2020 season.

Story continues

6. Buffalo Bills – Late-1980s-1990s era uniforms

Andre Reed (83) and Keith McKeller celebrate during the Bills' dramatic comeback against the Houston Oilers in the 1992 AFC wild-card playoff game.

The Bills started wearing red helmets back in 1984, but it wasn't until a roster loaded with future Hall of Famers made the look famous by reaching four consecutive Super Bowls from 1990-93.

5. Seattle Seahawks – Original silver helmets

Steve Largent played 14 seasons for the Seahawks.

The team's silver helmets, blue jerseys, silver pants of the Steve Largent era is an underrated uniform in the pantheon of NFL throwbacks. Do the right thing, Seahawks, and bring these back.

4. Denver Broncos – Crazy horse and "D" helmets

John Elway in the "crazy horse" helmet during the 1994 season and the "D" helmet in 1996.

The Broncos' current uniforms are among the NFL's worst-ever. Due to that, we suggest they throw it back to two of their former looks. First, the John Elway-era blue helmets and orange jerseys – among the best NFL uniforms ever – and the crazy horse helmets that the team sported from 1962-66.

3. Philadelphia Eagles – Kelly green

Ron Jaworski talks with Eagles head coach Dick Vermei during a game in 1981.

Whether you're looking at the Ron Jaworski/Super Bowl XV-era getups or the Randall Cunningham late-80s/early-90s look, it's a decided improvement from the Eagles' current drab uniforms.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Bucco Bruce creamsicles

Seriously, don't you want to see Tom Brady wearing the creamsicles?

1. New England Patriots – Pat the Patriot

The longer the Patriots insist on continuing to wear the "Flying Elvis" uniforms, the more appealing the hiking Continental Army man gets.

If you love talking football, we have the perfect spot for you. Join our Facebook Group, The Ruling Off the Field, to engage in friendly debate and conversation with fellow football fans and our NFL insiders. Do the right thing, sign up now!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 10 NFL throwback helmets, uniforms that teams should bring back