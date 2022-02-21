Opinion: As NFL combine faces possible boycott of on-field workouts, league would be wise to find compromise

COVID-19 and the NFL's response to the pandemic could once again dramatically alter the league’s pre-draft process, specifically the operation of the scouting combine, which is set to take place next week in Indianapolis.

Last year, rising COVID-19 numbers prompted the cancellation of the league’s central pre-draft event, and teams had to rely on college pro days, virtual interviews and regional medical evaluations to finalize their draft boards.

This year, protocols designed by the National Invitational Camp (the organization that runs the combine for the NFL) with the intention of minimizing risk of the spread of coronavirus have frustrated many player agents to the point where some of the most prominent agencies are threatening to have their players skip significant portions of the event.

In a memo issued to player representatives this weekend, combine officials announced plans to arrange a bubble and that invitees would be allowed to bring only one medical support person to assist them during the event. Each medical support individual would receive access to a specific area within the combine venue to "meet with the player and provide treatment when his schedule allows."

Mississippi wide receiver DK Metcalf runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis.

This differs from years past, when players have been accompanied to the combine by their agents and support teams (including trainers, massage therapists and other medical personnel) representatives provided in hopes of ensuring optimal performance at one of the final job auditions leading up to the draft.

This year’s restrictions, which became public Sunday – one week before players are scheduled to arrive in Indianapolis – came as a surprise to many athletes and their agents – the majority of whom had already made their travel plans. The protocol also has drew strong criticisms from both camps. As a result, multiple people familiar with the situation, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject, confirmed to USA TODAY Sports that roughly 150 of the expected 324 combine participants could wind up opting against taking part in the on-field portion of the combine – where players are timed, measured and evaluated on performance in drills – and some also are considering skipping interviews, where prospects meet individually with prospective employers. Instead, these athletes would wait until their pro days to perform on-field drills.

Such a boycott would subject the NFL and combine to multiple risks. First, the on-field absence of many top prospects would significantly diminish the appeal and marketability of the event, which has become another revenue generator for the NFL. A boycott in turn would shift a higher premium on college pro days, where the top athletes would wait to perform instead.

The combine has long been somewhat of a controversial event, as some players and representatives view the practices used by the league to evaluate prospects as dehumanizing and antiquated. Athletes are stripped down to their underwear and measured like animals on at a meat market, or worse, slaves at auction. Players endure rigorous schedules that deprive them of sleep, includes mentally-taxing testing systems and interviews that in the past have included deeply personal and at times inappropriate questioning. Some of the on-field drills, some coaches believe, poorly reflect actual in-game football skills.

But it’s a necessary evil, players and their camps surmise, so each year, most invitees endure the gauntlet because of the payoff.

This year’s support staff restrictions only exacerbated the feelings on the whole process.

Upon learning of the league’s protocol, NFL agent Mike McCartney tweeted Sunday night, “As an agent, I struggle with the combine. Players get optimal nutrition & rest for games. The combine? Almost the opposite. Improper rest & diet, then tested in a cold, sterile environment. It’s part of why guys test better at Pro Days. And somehow, the NFL has now made it worse.”

NFLPA president and Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter tweeted, “This year’s NFL Combine is an example of what happens when players are not yet represented by a union.”

The NFLPA sent player agents a memo that read, “We have spoken to several agents to reinforce our long standing opposition to the NFL Scouting Combine and agree and support the decision by those to not attend. The combination of the NFL's proposed ‘bubble’ and fact that we still have an antiquated system for every team doctor examining players and having them perform yet again needs serious modification or elimination. While we do not represent these players, we have advocated for their rights to fair treatment.

“Our union has always encouraged players to take control of their careers from the very beginning and we appreciate that agents are looking at ways to support that goal.”

The coming days will reveal just how hell-bent the league is on the idea of a bubble and how serious the agents and players truly are about bucking the system.

As of Monday, a group of agents and NFL officials were engaging in discussions about logistics to see if they could reach a compromise that would satisfy NIC officials, the NFL and the players and their agents.

The NFL – which during the height of the pandemic was opposed to bubble proposals for in-season play – would be wise to intervene because , given the goal of attracting prime viewership, the league and the combine need the top prospects as combine participants more than those players need them.

Last season’s COVID-19 contingency plan showed that although checking off all the medical evaluations, measureables and interviews at a central location is nice, technology and pro days can ensure that teams can indeed conduct adequate evaluations without the combine.

As a result, talent evaluators from multiple teams told USA TODAY Sports that a potential boycott, or the lack thereof, wouldn’t hamper their evaluations in any meaningful way. The people spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.

In recent years, several top prospects have opted against on-field work at the combine, so this wouldn’t represent a dramatically different experience, they concluded. And all teams already had plans to attend pro days and conduct interviews under whatever setup provided to them (whether virtual or permitted in-person and at team facilities).

Some within the league predict that despite the talk of boycotting a week out, the majority of athletes will feel compelled to go along with the NFL’s setup because of the belief that every opportunity to make a lasting impression would be beneficial to their draft stock.

A number of prominent agents remained hopeful that a compromise could be reached, giving all parties involved the outcome they desire.

"The players have one chance to get drafted and this event has become the Super Bowl of scouting," said Leigh Steinberg, who isn't advising his players to sit out any portion of the event but understands why some would. "Every single person with an interest in the draft, whether they be a scout an assistant coach, a coach, a general manager, a director of scouting, every single person is there. So it’s counterproductive for players to miss that."

Steinberg, as a result, issued the league a challenge.

"I agree that the NFL and the combine is being unduly restrictive," he said. "They can and should adjust to the fact that players traditionally have been accompanied by family, trainers, their own doctors, massage therapists who are currently excluded."

The pandemic has dealt the NFL (and the world as a whole) one challenge after another. Thus far, the pro football world has managed to maneuver effectively without major disruption. Flexibility and a willingness to compromise paved the way for that positive outcome.

The absence of such would threaten ultimate success of the combine, which is why the NFL should step in and ensure prospects have the benefit of preparing and performing with maximum support from their camps.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones on Twitter @ByMikeJones.

