Opinion: 'Negative tactics against Ipswich will cost Norwich City'

[BBC]

Matthew Soakell, North East Canary

Norwich City’s 3-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium on Easter Monday wasn’t a good watch, we all know that. It had shades of the 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough in March, albeit minus a red card. The backlash David Wagner faced from the fans afterwards was born of frustration of the way that we were set up to play - or rather to not play. A similar shape, mentality and performance against Ipswich at the weekend will only result in a similar result.

Ipswich remind me very much of Paul Lambert’s Norwich City side; hard-working, never knowing they’re beat and performing way above expectations. They’re on the precipice of back-to-back promotions - just like Norwich under Lambert - and despite not having what you might class as any world-beaters, they’re an effective side who’ve earned their success. That might not be a popular view amongst Norwich City fans, but failure to acknowledge that Ipswich will likely get what they deserve at the end of the season could be seen as pure bitterness from those with yellow and green tinted glasses on.

Irrespective of what happens at the end of the season, this weekend’s game does feel like a bigger occasion for the side from Suffolk. They’re in better form than Norwich so will have greater expectations, haven’t beaten us for what would be 15 years should they fail to win on Saturday and arguably have more at stake in the run-in.

Ipswich will hope that Norwich go about the game in the same manner that we did against Leicester, however David Wagner would be foolish to set his side up like that two games running. Ipswich won’t give the Canaries a moment’s peace and our defensive record this season has been poor; we’ve already conceded more goals with six games remaining than we did in the entirety of last season and sitting back, trying to be hard to break down isn’t our strong point.

The decision to do this on Monday proved to be the wrong one and much of the criticism aimed at David Wagner came from it not being the first time he’s set his side up like this against top six opposition. Southampton at home on New Year’s Day was dreadful. We then let West Brom dominate the ball at Carrow Road later in January, although did manage to win that one. The defeat at Leicester was more of the same in terms of setup and I’d confidently stick my neck on the line and say that most fans would much rather Norwich lose games whilst playing on the front foot, than to lose without a scrap.

My fear is that on Saturday lunchtime, Wagner tells a team who’re more suited to attacking football to try and defend and stay in the game for as long as possible. I can’t see this going down well with the Norwich faithful and can’t see the scoreline being favourable either. The best way to get something out of the derby might well be to let loose and grab the game by the scruff of the neck.

On the ball, City!