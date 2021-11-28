Opinion: Michigan defeating Ohio State could be a program-changing victory

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan did it. After nine long games against Ohio State, the Wolverines have finally beat their arch-rival and they dominated — especially in the trenches.

I have been saying for quite a while, that this felt like a special year for Michigan. This team has had a different feeling about them, the confidence level is thru the roof, and the energy that these new coaches have instilled in the program is top-notch.

While there is still more to prove, like winning the Big Ten Championship next week and getting into the College Football Playoffs — this season has officially been a success. If you cheer, play, or coach at Michigan, then the goal is always to win, and win against rivals. The maize and blue may have lost to Michigan State earlier in the year, but they have made most people forget about that loss, and now the fanbase can cherish a monumental win against Ohio State. At the end of the season, this is where Michigan wants itself — everything on the line against Ohio State and pulling out a victory.

Doesn’t this feel like a program-changing win? Man, it sure feels like that. Michigan just played in an old-school Big Ten showdown with 30-degree weather, snow, and everything at stake on the line. The Wolverines have shown for most of the year that they can win the tough games now, save the Spartans game, and Michigan proved it once again on Saturday.

People forget, but when Jim Harbaugh got hired at Michigan, the Wolverines were a below-average team. Before Saturday, Harbaugh may not have defeated Ohio State, but he still have multiple 10 win seasons at Michigan — he made them relevant again. With this win against the Buckeyes, the tide could be turning for Michigan as a program. This may have been the signature win that was needed for Michigan to right all wrongs.

Jim Harbaugh thinks the same. He said after the game this feels like his best win as a coach, and it’s just the beginning.

“Feels like the best one, it sure does! It really does,” said Harbaugh. “Get ready for next week’s. Maybe next week’s will be the best. That’s why it feels like the beginning. Continue, we’ll continue to do what we do. We’ll move on with humble hearts and greatness doesn’t fear consequences. Fearless, but not careless. Onward. That’s how it feels.”

There is still a ton of football to be played this season. It starts next weekend in Indianapolis against the winner of the Big Ten West. This season is nowhere near a failure if the Wolverines fall next weekend, but the maize and blue need to capture their first Big Ten Championship, which would get them into the College Football Playoffs — for the first time ever.

If this was a program-changing win, like it feels like, then we’re going to see it pay dividends for the Wolverines. We could potentially see it in the recruiting side of things as well, which is what builds programs. As long as this coaching staff stays together, and the players stay as one, then this could really, really turn into something special here soon.

As Harbaugh said, they will continue with humble hearts. The Wolverines can’t get too much of a high or leave bulletin board material out like some teams. Jim Harbaugh said it best when referring to what other coaches, or teams, may say about his squad.

“Sometimes people that are standing on third base think they hit a triple, but they didn’t.”

