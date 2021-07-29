Opinion: Max Scherzer is baseball's grand prize, biggest risk at the trade deadline

The biggest sluggers on the trade market are gone with Joey Gallo potentially going from Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees and Starling Marte shifting coasts from Miami to the Oakland A’s as they’re locked in a battle for a wild-card berth.

The Houston Astros dramatically changed their bullpen by adding three relievers, including Seattle Mariners closer Kendall Graveman, trying to lock down the AL West title.

And, soon, former NL MVP Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs and All-Star shortstop Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies could be next on the move before Friday’s 4 p.m. (ET) trade deadline.

But the biggest and most expensive prize, guaranteed to bring instant hype and accolades that his new team will become World Series favorites, is still out there looming.

Max Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young winner, eight-time All-Star and sure-fire Hall of Famer, is the one who has a chance to turn any playoff contender into a World Series champion.

Mad Max is the one who could have the greatest impact.

Then again, he could also be the biggest risk.

Scherzer, 7-4 with a 2.83 ERA, has pitched only once since July 8 for the Washington Nationals, scratched in his last start because of triceps soreness.

The Nationals insist he’s fine, and that his MRI came back clean, but the Nationals still don’t plan to let him take the mound before he leaves town.

“That’s the biggest fear all of us have,’’ said one AL GM. “You give up top prospects for a rental, and he gets injured, and now you coughed up your best chance to win this year while costing yourself some of the future.’’

There’s also a concern, one NL executive said, about Scherzer’s performances during the past month. He still is one of the game’s premier starters, with 142 strikeouts in 105 innings, but in his last six starts he is yielding a 4.50 ERA.

Maybe it’s just a blip, but then again, perhaps it’s foolish to believe Scherzer can be the savior or come close to duplicating Randy Johnson’s 1998 heroics when he went 10-1 with a 1.28 ERA in his 11 starts with the Astros after being traded from the Mariners.

But if you considering Scherzer’s resume, makeup, tenacity and determination, going 7-5 with a 3.38 ERA in 112 postseason innings, maybe the risk is worth taking. What’s taking on $12 million in salary (which is deferred until 2028), and surrendering a few prized prospects if it results in a championship run.

Scherzer alone could prove to be the difference in this year’s fabulous National League West race.

He’s the only player on the trade block who can choose where he wants to go with his 10-and-5 rights. He’s able to void any trade, and has informed friends and advisors that his preference is to be traded to the NL West.

Specifically, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres.

Hey, can you blame him?

The NL West is a haven for starting pitchers who thrive with their spacious ballparks in California.

There are at least six teams who checked in with the Nationals about Scherer, but rival GMs and executives believe it will come down to one of baseballs’ greatest rivalries: Dodgers vs. Giants.

The Dodgers, who already lost starter Dustin May for the season, in all likelihood will be without Trevor Bauer for the rest of the year, and remain without Clayton Kershaw, would love to see Scherzer terrorize whoever they meet in the playoffs. It would be a lethal starting quartet with Walker Buehler, Scherzer, Kershaw and Jose Urias.

The Dodgers had this opportunity four years ago when the Detroit Tigers were trading Justin Verlander. The Dodgers passed, and watched Verlander become the difference maker for the Astros in their 2017 World Series championship. They could have acquired David Price, Cole Hamels and Zack Greinke in recent trade deadlines, too, only to hang onto their top prospects.

Now, with their World Series rings still shiny, do they pay the steep price for Scherzer, while wondering if Bauer will ever pitch for them again or knowing if Kershaw will part as a free agent after the season?

The Giants, who have more than $100 million coming off their books in the off-season, would instantly be a dangerous force with Scherzer joining veterans Kevin Gausman, Anthony DeSciafani, Alex Wood and Johnny Cueto.

The Giants are playing with house money as the biggest surprise in the National League, and by having Scherzer for the next two months, they could parlay that relationship into a free agent contract, with exclusive negotiating rights until after the World Series.

The Padres are actually showing more interest in Minnesota Twins ace Jose Berrios than Scherzer, according to one team official.

Who knows, maybe Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel has more value to all of them, considering he’s been lights out this year with a 0.49 ERA, 64 strikeouts in 36 ⅔ innings, and a 0.709 WHIP. He’s also under control through 2022 with a club option for $16 million.

The Dodgers, Giants and Padres are sitting at the high-stakes poker table, seeing who’s bluffing, or who’s real, knowing that none of them want any part of a winner-take-all wild-card game.

Would you want to take your chances with Yu Darvish, Walker Buehler, Kevin Gausman or Scherzer?

Gentlemen, the choice is yours.

Who’s all in?

