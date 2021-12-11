Opinion: Out of many strong candidates, one clear choice for NFL Coach of the Year

As the NFL’s teams come thundering down the homestretch of the regular season, fans are witnessing several impressive bids for Coach of the Year honors.

Job-saving turnarounds, renewed championship pursuits, rapid rebuilds -- this season’s leading candidates offer a little bit of everything.

Over the course of three December Sundays and two more in January, these men will attempt to position their teams for a championship run. In doing so, they will position themselves for the prestigious coaching award.

Here’s a look at some of the leading candidates for Coach of the Year, the late-season race for the honor and why these coaches may or may not have a chance to win.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks off the field after the game against the Steelers.

Zac Taylor, Bengals, 7-5

Why he deserves it: After back-to-back double-digit loss seasons, and questionable handling of Joe Burrow leading up to the 2020 top rookie's season-ending injury, Taylor entered this season on the hot seat. But he now has the Bengals in the thick of the playoff race and currently on pace to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015. Taylor has displayed growth as an offensive architect and play-caller. He has helped Burrow get back to his impressive form. He has Joe Mixon on pace for a career year and ranked second in the league in rushing. He has directed statement victories that include a blowout of AFC North leader Baltimore in Baltimore, and a sweep of longtime big brother Pittsburgh.

Why he might not: Despite the obvious growth Taylor’s team has exhibited, the Bengals still struggle with consistency. No shame in losing to Green Bay in overtime. But an early season loss to Chicago? Falling to the Jets? A blowout loss against Cleveland at home the very next week? A throttling at the hands of the Chargers, also at home? Taylor and his young cats still have more learning and work to do.

Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers, 9-3

Why he deserves it: Who faced more turmoil both this offseason and entering the regular season? Who has displayed better creativity and flexibility while compensating for rampant injuries along the offensive line and at the skill positions? The Packers have remained among the best in the league despite missing three offensive line starters and having to use five different starting combinations for that unit. They beat the Cardinals in Arizona despite missing their leading wide receivers. LaFleur also correctly identified the man to fix the defense, tabbing Joe Barry, who has exceeded expectations while directing a unit that ranks top 10 in yards, points and takeaways despite missing key starters for much of the season.

The picture of consistency, LaFleur is 35-9 for his career and has the Packers on pace for their third consecutive double-digit win campaign on his watch.

Why he might not: Having Aaron Rodgers, the ultimate eraser or masker of deficiencies, certainly makes life easier. And you can't knock LaFleur for the loss to Kansas City during Rodgers' COVID-19 absence. But if the Packers are indeed the Super Bowl contenders that they appear to be, how did they get blown out by New Orleans and fall short against Minnesota?

Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, 10-2

Why he deserves it: After failing to win in each of his first two seasons in the league, Kingsbury entered this year in desperate need of a leap forward. Now, here he is with the best record in the NFL, atop the standings in the NFC and 4-0 in his division. He landed an NFL head-coaching job because of the high-flying offenses he directed in the college ranks. But Kingsbury has succeeded this season after implementing more of a physical tone both on offense and defense. Another impressive feat: Directing his team to a 2-1 record with franchise quarterback Kyler Murray sidelined with injury.

Why he might not: Despite the dramatic strides, detractors point to the softer schedule. The Cardinals entered the year with the 13th-ranked strength of schedule. And only two of their victories (Tennessee and the Rams) have come against teams with winning records. The 2-1 stretch sans Murray was impressive, but San Francisco turned the ball over three times, the Panthers haven't won a game since and Seattle owns the second-worst record in the conference.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the New England sideline.

Bill Belichick, Patriots, 9-4

Why he deserves it: All of the above bodies of work are great, but let’s be honest. This isn’t even close.

Belichick nudges Tom Brady out, endures a year of struggles with place-holder QB Cam Newton and a defense missing half its stars to COVID opt-outs. He puts on his GM hat and retools the defense, offensive line and skill position groups in free agency. Anoints Mac Jones (the fourth quarterback off the draft board) his point man of the future, moves on from Newton, moves on from Stephon Gilmore, rebounds from a 1-3 start and is riding a seven-game win streak. He has Jones looking like a young Brady (and the best QB of his draft class), and the defense looking like his juggernauts of the past. And then he goes into Buffalo and punks the Bills, rushing the ball 46 times and passing just three while strengthening the Patriots' hold of the No. 1 seed in the conference. Nothing short of masterful.

It's certainly crowded at the top with Tennessee, Baltimore and Kansas City all trailing New England, each at 8-4. But those teams all have their flaws. Meanwhile, the Patriots (7-1 in the conference) look like the most well-rounded, most-disciplined squad in the AFC, which could set them up for another march to the Super Bowl a year after people started wondering, "Maybe it was Tom and not Bill!"

Why he might not: No reasons. It’s hard to envision any coach pulling off a late-season feat dramatic enough to overtake Belichick for this award. None own a more cohesive unit. None have directed as rapid and authoritative a turnaround. Over the next five weeks, the other leading Coach of the Year candidates can try, but their efforts will be in vain.

