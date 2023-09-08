OPINION: LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Honoring 40 years of hard work, good service

Sep. 8—To the Editor:

After a tour of duty in the Marine Corps, this friend and I worked at Hardee's of London on Main Street together for a week. I went on to other jobs. Ed Jones, who had also done a tour in the Marines, stayed at Hardee's, later became top manager and for 40 years as of July 2023, Ed Jones is still there.

The place has been "super squared away" with Ed in charge. There are several scriptures in the Bible where the number 40 has been written about. After a tour in the Marines and then 40 years at Hardee's, it would be an honor to request a small news clip of his accomplishment!

Thank you for your time,

Ed's friend, Junior Gibbs

London, KY