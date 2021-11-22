Opinion: LeBron James will get one-game ban for dustup, but Isaiah Stewart facing a stiffer punishment

LeBron James was in the wrong.

There was no need for him to swing his arm with such reckless force in the direction of Detroit forward-center Isaiah Stewart’s head.

James almost immediately recognized what he did and made an attempt to placate Stewart, who was rightfully upset especially when he noticed blood streaming from the corner of his right eye.

From there, the situation spun into a direction no one wanted to see: Pistons coach Dwane Casey, teammate Cade Cunningham, security and other staffers were unable to calm an angry Stewart who wanted to go after a Laker, any Laker.

Fines and suspensions are forthcoming. The league needs to investigate, which means interviewing several people, including James and Stewart.

Neither team plays Monday so the penalties may not be announced until until later in the day Monday or Tuesday, depending on how fast the league can talk to those involved.

Isaiah Stewart (center) could receive up to a 4-game suspension because he failed repeatedly tried to get at LeBron James and other Lakers after an incident with James.

If you’re looking at what will happen — as opposed to what you want or think should happen — James will receive the lesser of the punishments. I’m predicting a one-game suspension for James and a suspension between 2-4 games for Stewart.

There are multiple factors to consider, including — and this is not meant as a negative — Adam Silver’s NBA being less punitive on players than David Stern’s NBA.

Let’s start with James. He was flustered, no doubt. Stewart engaged James in a box out on Jerami Grant’s free throw with 9:18 left in the third quarter and the Pistons leading 78-66, and James didn’t care for Stewart’s aggressive approach.

James lashed out, looking at Stewart and unleashing an unnecessary swing of his left arm with his fist, drilling Stewart’s face.

If you’re looking for intent, it was to send a message not clock the guy in the face.

James does not have a history of this, and that will factor into his punishment as will precedent. Also worth noting: the league does not consider intent. It judges the action, and that action will have a consequence.

James may have connected with his hand but he was not throwing a punch. Players who have elbowed another player in the face have received one-game suspensions without pay.

James was in the wrong and should pay.

Stewart ended up being more in the wrong and will pay more when it comes to a suspension.

The league understands basketball is a physical game and altercations will occur when strong, competitive players are involved.

The key is de-escalating the situation in the immediate aftermath. James tried when he recognized he went overboard. There was a brief moment when James offered amends. Had it stopped there, James would be the only one facing a suspension.

But Stewart did the opposite of de-escalating. What set him off? He will have to answer for that, but perhaps the blood streaming down his face did it.

A cadre of Pistons staffers had trouble calming Stewart who in the process knocked over people in his attempt to get at Lakers players. It took the Pistons nearly two minutes to get Stewart off the court, and when he sprinted into the tunnel, there was concern he would run around the inner concourse where locker room are located and come out at the opposite tunnel near the Lakers bench.

If you look at similar situations, the league is concerned with several aspects of Stewart’s behavior: aggressive and hostile actions; failure to leave the court in a timely manner; escalating the incident; making contact with a referee.

Those are acts the league wants to avoid following the initial altercation. Even though James instigated it with his action, he stayed out of the fray once Stewart lashed out.

The league has plenty to sort through, and fines and suspensions are on the way.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LeBron James likely to get lesser penalty than Isaiah Stewart in melee