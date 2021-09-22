Opinion: Justin Fields could run away with Chicago Bears' starting QB job

As he sat behind the mic, minutes after officially being named the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, rookie Justin Fields didn’t give off the slightest hint of excitement about receiving the opportunity he has spent much of his life pursuing.

Instead, his face remained blank and devoid of emotion, his words flat yet measured.

“I used to not be this way,” said Fields, the 11th overall pick of this year’s draft following a decorated career at Ohio State. “But I’ve learned from past starts. I remember my first high school start. I was nervous as can be. But I think being this way: being stoic and even-keeled allows me to keep my mind calm and allows me to think more.”

The Bears turn to Fields three games into the season out of necessity rather than desire. Coach Matt Nagy wanted to roll with 11-year veteran Andy Dalton for as long as possible to ensure Fields had proper time to develop in his first pro season.

But Dalton sustained a bone bruise to his left knee in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and a slow recovery process has forced Nagy’s hand. Now, the coach must devise a game plan that best positions Fields for success while also allowing the signal-caller to draw on past experiences.

“Just trust your instincts and play the way you’ve played your entire career,” Nagy said he told Fields after informing the quarterback he would start. “He’s played a lot of big-time football on high school and college levels …. ‘Play loose. Go out there, trust your teammates, don’t try to be a hero, go out there and play the game and see where this thing goes.’”

Despite Fields' inexperience, turning to him represents an overdue move, many around the NFL believe.

MORE: Which 0-2 NFL teams still have hope to save their seasons? Ranking all seven by playoff viability

NFL POWER RANKINGS: Raiders, Ravens rocket into top 10

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) prepares to stiff-arm Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.

Story continues

The exceptional athleticism and arm strength as well as keen instincts and poise Fields displayed throughout his college career and during preseason NFL action fuel that belief.

But Nagy remained opposed to popular opinion.

Now, however, Fields gets the opportunity to prove his readiness and ability to energize a long-stagnant Bears franchise.

It’s a daunting task for a 22-year-old, but Fields has found himself in plenty of high-stakes situations before, whether in high school as a five-star recruit, in college leading Ohio State’s quests for the College Football Playoff or while faced with intense scrutiny leading up to the NFL draft.

Nagy doesn’t want the magnitude of the moment to engulf the rookie. That’s partially why he repeatedly stressed on Wednesday that once healthy again, Dalton will regain the Bears’ starting job. But such a stance is premature.

Year after year, talented rookies snatch jobs away from injured veterans and never look back. If Fields plays as many NFL talent evaluators believe he can, Dalton may never make another start for the Bears.

Fields, of course, is aware of this. He’s an intense competitor and each day has prepared himself through the lens of a starter. Now, he’s ready to capitalize on this opportunity while also remaining mindful that the only start that matters is Sunday’s trip to Cleveland.

“I’m just trying to keep all the outside distractions out of the way, focus on Sunday and be as prepared as I can,” he said.

Fields’ work ethic will factor into his success on Sunday, but equally important is Nagy’s creativity in tailoring a game plan to his quarterback’s strengths.

Nagy can’t make the mistake of installing too expansive a package for Fields to adequately digest. Instead, the coach must apply balance while blending Chicago’s bread-and-butter plays with concepts similar to those Fields ran in college.

Taking advantage of his quarterback’s versatility, Nagy is likely to utilize a healthy dose of run-pass option plays, which will allow Fields to play instinctively while also making the Bears’ attack less predictable.

As Nagy works to ease pressure on Fields, the rookie in turn could make life easier for his coaches and teammates thanks to his rare physical traits.

Chicago will face an aggressive Browns defense. Through two games, the Bears rank tied for fifth in sacks allowed with six.

But Fields’ mobility likely will be an asset that eases pressure on Chicago’s offensive line. His threat to run could make the Browns more hesitant to simply pin their ears back and rush.

Fields also boasts a greater ability to extend plays than Dalton did, which should create more chain-moving opportunities for Chicago’s offense.

“You want to put him in the best position to be explosive in this offense, and it’s not always just running,” Nagy said. “There is excitement. Justin is a guy that prepares well. This is the first time for him to prepare as a starter, physically and mentally. … The biggest thing we can do is help him with the distraction part: take care of what you can take care of and keep him insulated.”

Fields seemingly possess the mental fortitude to embrace the task at hand, and his physical gifts should make him dangerous despite his inexperience.

Nagy and his staff aimed to protect their rookie for as long as possible, but now it’s Fields’ time to show he was the struggling franchise’s best option at quarterback all along.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones on Twitter @ByMikeJones.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Justin Fields might run away with Chicago Bears' starting QB job