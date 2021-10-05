Opinion: Jacksonville Jaguars owner should've have know hiring Urban Meyer would lead to this

What, exactly, did Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan expect?

He gave complete control of his franchise to a guy who’d never spent a day in the NFL, whose previous coaching stints were clouded by controversy and who was not exactly known for humility or introspection. What could possibly go wrong!

Khan’s Urban Meyer experiment was the equivalent of giving a 16-year-old who has just gotten his driver’s license a Maserati. It’s become the flaming wreck everyone else foresaw, yet Khan is somehow surprised.

“His conduct last weekend was inexcusable,” Khan said in a statement Tuesday morning. “I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

Embarrassing as the videos are of Meyer getting cozy at a bar with a woman who is not his wife, the larger problem is that the longtime college coach doesn’t yet grasp how to operate in the NFL.

It is not unusual for a college coach to peel off from his team before or after games for a recruiting trip or to schmooze with deep-pocketed donors, leaving his assistants in charge. The constant churn of the college game requires it, with coaches needing to be thinking of the upcoming seasons even as they’re in the midst of the current one.

Urban Meyer and the Jaguars are off to an 0-4 start to the season.

In the NFL, however, Meyer’s decision to not accompany the Jaguars back to Jacksonville after last Thursday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals so he could stay in Ohio and “see the grandkids” is tantamount to a dereliction of duty. This is a business, and the head coach taking a minibreak is not the way to impress grown men whose livelihoods are on the line each week.

That Meyer did it when the Jaguars are 0-4 makes it all the worse. The Jaguars don’t have the luxury of extra days off, and you can only imagine Meyer’s reaction had Trevor Lawrence or Myles Jack said they needed the weekends to clear their heads.

This, though, continues the pattern since Meyer was hired. He has had incredible success at the college level, joining Nick Saban as the only coaches to win national titles at two different schools. But as Saban, Steve Spurrier and Bobby Petrino could have told him, the NFL is different, and Meyer is struggling to adapt.

Much of that falls on Meyer, who has always been certain he knows more than he does.

But it’s also on Khan.

Hiring a hotshot coach from the college ranks is fine. But he’s going to need guidance. And guardrails. When the Arizona Cardinals hired Kliff Kingsbury, he at least had knowledge of the NFL from his days as a player. The Cardinals also had a veteran general manager, Steve Keim, who knows both the team and league inside out.

Khan, on the other hand, gave Meyer the keys to the kingdom.

“We need to be a coach-centric team and organization, where the head coach really has to lead the kind of players he wants, the kind of team we need to be. And the general manager, myself, we have to support that mission,” Khan said at the news conference to introduce Meyer in January.

“Everybody in the organization, we’re going to be carrying out Urban’s vision of the team.”

So when Meyer said he wanted to hire Chris Doyle as the Jaguars strength coach, despite Iowa giving Doyle $1.1 million to go away after more than a dozen players accused him of racism and bullying, who was going to tell him no? When Meyer said he wanted to bring Tim Tebow in, six years after his last go-round in the NFL and at a position he’d never played, who was going to point out the futility of the idea?

When Meyer ran plays during organized team activities that would get both him and the Jaguars fined and cost the team two OTA practices next year, who was going to explain the rules to him? When Meyer said vaccination status was a factor in who survived the early cuts, who was going to warn him that you don’t say the quiet parts out loud in the NFL?

Khan was so convinced Meyer was the guy who could rescue the Jaguars from their ineptitude – they’ve had just one winning season since Khan purchased the team in 2011 – that he didn’t stop to consider all the reasons he wouldn't be. Now the Jaguars are in turmoil, and the best thing Khan can hope for is that this doesn't hurt Lawrence's development or sour him on the franchise.

This mess is largely of Meyer's making. But Khan was the one who made it possible.

Follow USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour on Twitter @nrarmour.

