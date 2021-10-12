Opinion: Getting rid of Jon Gruden was easy. How will NFL root out other bigots?

Jon Gruden was right when he said Sunday that he doesn’t have an “ounce of racism” in him. It was more like a metric ton. Along with misogyny, homophobia and every other brand of bigotry.

Getting rid of Gruden – if you believe he “resigned,” I’ve got a bridge to sell you – was easy. But Gruden is hardly an isolated case. Shocking as the crude and hateful language that Gruden used in emails was, anyone who has followed the NFL even just a little knows there is surely more where this came from.

“This is not about an email as much as it is about a pervasive belief by some that people who look like me can be treated as less,” DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association whom Gruden had described with a racist trope, said in a cryptic series of Tweets on Monday night that, hours later, made a whole lot more sense.

“The powerful in our business have to embrace that football itself has to be better, as opposed to making excuses to maintain the status quo.”

And therein lies the problem.

Too many of the NFL’s powers that be – I’m talking owners, executives, the league office, media partners – still believe that straight, white men have the only world view that matters. They don’t see Blacks, women, the LGBTQ+ community or other marginalized groups as equals, and they’re sure as hell not going to treat them as such.

Oh, they’ll say the right things in public, wanting to avoid being criticized for the Neanderthals they are. But behind closed doors, in their private conversations and chummy emails, they reveal who they really are.

Gruden thought he could escape accountability after the Wall Street Journal reported that he’d used a racist trope to describe Smith. He shut down questions about it after the Las Vegas Raiders’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and did so again Monday.

Raiders owner Mark Davis was still dithering about what to do with his frat boy coach Monday night when the New York Times reported that casual misogyny and homophobia were a regular part of Gruden’s vocabulary in emails to NFL executives and friends.

If that wasn’t enough to warrant concern from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the Times reported that Gruden had mocked him, too, both for measures the league took to make the game safer and for hiring female referees.

“In the emails, Gruden called the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, a '(homophobic slur) and a 'clueless anti-football (expletive)’ and said that Goodell should not have pressured Jeff Fisher, then the coach of the Rams, to draft 'queers,’ a reference to Michael Sam, a gay player chosen by the team in 2014,” the Times reported.

If this was bigotry bingo, Gruden would have had almost every square covered. His attitudes are disgusting, reprehensible and, considering Carl Nassib, the NFL’s first active player who is openly gay, plays for the Raiders, terrifying.

