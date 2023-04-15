OPINION: Gerald McCoy is a Ring of Honor player

Few Tampa Bay Buccaneers players draw as much controversy as DT Gerald McCoy.

Some fans are fond of his presence as a bright spot (along with LB Lavonte David) among the Bucs’ defensive unit, while others have accused him of being “soft” in attitude and not showing up in big games. This discourse has gone on when McCoy was actively a Buccaneer and has continued in the time he has left, and with his recent retirement, a particular debate regarding McCoy’s legacy has been reignited in the Bucs community.

Should McCoy’s name be in the Bucs’ Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium?

Some don’t think so. I say yes.

First of all, his accolades speak for themselves. McCoy is a three-time All-Pro (first team in 2013 and second team in 2014 and 2016). He’s a six-time Pro Bowler, too (in a row) and has constantly made appearances on the NFL Top 100. He’s one of the most decorated Bucs in recent eras on the defense, along with LB Lavonte David, who is an absolute lock for the Ring of Honor.

On top of that, I reject the narrative that McCoy was ever “soft.” His penchant for smiling even when things were dire and socializing with other players is simply who he was, and you can also ask those same players — they’ll tell you that McCoy never went easy on them. An athlete doesn’t have to have an intense personality to produce, and McCoy showed that he could be himself and still wreak havoc in backfields during his tenure in Tampa Bay.

Next is the notion that McCoy was overrated. I don’t think that’s the case — his 9.5-sack season was well worthy of the All-Pro moniker, and he’s only ever had one season below five sacks in his entire career. McCoy was a constant producer in the pass rush game and was certainly comparable in play to his main rival at DT in Ndamukong Suh. He also played a good majority of his games in his career, with only his 2011 season being marred by injury.

Finally, McCoy embraced the community like few do. I’ll always remember waiting after training camp had ended when I was a kid and getting to meet him afterward, and he stayed behind so every fan had a chance to talk to him. He bled red and pewter just as much as those who are currently in the ring have done in the past, and he absolutely deserves to have his name enshrined.

Before guys like Tom Brady and Lavonte David? Probably not. But he’ll get his due.

