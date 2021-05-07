Opinion: Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul fight is one we can agree not to watch

Josh Peter, USA TODAY
·3 min read
Floyd Mayweather was wearing a white cap Thursday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens when chaos ensued at a news conference with Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul. All of these guys look best suited for a black hat worn by villains.

It was Jake Paul who snatched the cap off of Mayweather’s head and triggered the ugly melee and a pressing question. Has there every been a least likeable collection of men in the history of boxing?

Might as well throw them all in the ring June 6, when Mayweather will fight Logan Paul.

Logan Paul, who at 0-1 is not exactly an accomplished fighters, most notably filmed a suicide victim in 2017 for his YouTube channel because, well, is there any better way to expand your social media following?

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul face off during media availability prior to their June 6 match.
As Mayweather noted Thursday, “Logan Paul is huge on YouTube and he has a huge following. … It’s all about entertainment and of course when he’s on social media, he’s entertaining to people all the time.’’

Yes, Logan Paul has “entertained” his followers by doing things like demeaning women, offending the LGBT community and tasering a couple of rats.

Jake Paul was accused in April of sexual assault by TikTok personality Justine Paradise. He denied the allegations. Mayweather has faced his share of allegations too.

The tale of the tape:

► Charged with two counts of domestic violence and one count of misdemeanor battery in 2002.

► Convicted of two counts of misdemeanor battery against two women in 2004.

► Sentenced to 90 days in jail for battery of Josie Harris, the mother of three of Mayweather’s children in 2011.

Despite the rap sheet, Mayweather remained one of the greatest fighters in boxing history. But he’s chipping away at that boxing legacy.

He retired in 2015 honorably enough, with a victory over Manny Pacquiao, followed by a victory over Andre Berto that improved Mayweather’s record to 49-0 — matching Rocky Marciano’s record. Perfect.

Well, not quite.

The sideshow began. With an exhibition in Japan against an overmatched kickboxer. Then a fight against Conor McGregor. And now, a new low that will stain his legacy.

A certain Hall of Famer, once considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing, Mayweather is fighting a YouTube personality who has had one professional fight. And Mayweather isn’t the only one who has stooped.

Let’s not forget the people who are willing to pay to watch this exhibition boxing match.

It’ll cost $49.99, and that comes with T-shirt and another problem: How do you dispose of the T-shirt without before anyone realizes you have it?

“This is going to be a crazy event," Mayweather said. “I’m just glad that I’m able to come back and still entertain and give the people something to see.”

Said Paul Logan, “I want to beat the (expletive) out of him. I really do. This fight means so much to me. To my fans. To my family. To everyone watching who thought they couldn’t do something in life. That’s the energy I’m going in with.

“Everyone says this is impossible. Well it was impossible that I got this fight.”

And it's impossible to like or care for any of the people involved in it.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul fight is one we can agree not to watch

