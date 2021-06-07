Opinion: Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul matchup shows that celebrity boxing has gone too far

Just say no, Floyd.

While you can make a difference, and before it’s too late, just say no, Floyd.

Moments after Floyd Mayweather failed to knock out Logan Paul during a eight-round boxing exhibition Sunday night, someone noted that Paul’s younger and more obnoxious (yes, it’s possible) brother, Jake Paul, was in the crowd.

Would Mayweather be willing to fight Jake Paul, who set off a melee in May when he snatched a hat off Mayweather’s head?

Mayweather grinned.

You never know what the future holds, he said, but we’re praying we do.

Just say no, Floyd.

Before he stepped in the ring with Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium, Floyd described the event as he has others — legalized robbery. Fans shelled out hundreds of millions of dollars to watch him fight Conor McGregor, and they did the same Sunday night.

Mayweather and his opponents scoop up the cash.

But legalized robbery and celebrity boxing have gone too far.

Floyd Mayweather fights Logan Paul during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium.

Chad Johnson, the retired NFL star receiver, was on the undercard Sunday night and suffered the lone knockdown in his bout. Lamar Odom, the former NBA standout, is preparing to make his boxing debut. Any self-respecting A-list, B-list and even C-list celebrity should have a boxing trainer on the payroll and an exhibition fight in the works.

Floyd can help get this under control. Primarily by not fighting Jake Paul and further legitimizing the nonsense.

At 44, Mayweather clearly is not the same fighter who went 50-0 as a pro while beating the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya and Shane Mosley. After all, Logan Paul survived eight rounds and never hit the canvas.

“You got to realize I’m not 21 anymore,’’ Mayweather said. “But it’s good to move around with these young guys.”

Paul, 26, moved around reasonably well and deserved a tip of the cap from Mayweather — provided Jake Paul does not steal the cap.

“I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again,’’ Paul said.

Here’s what is possible: The celebrity boxing can be curbed now.

The best bout of the on the four-fight card Sunday was a slugfest between Jarrett Hurd and Luis Arias, two professional middleweights. But you’ll probably never hear about it because neither is a YouTube celebrity.

Things may be changing, too.

At the end of the exhibition between Mayweather and Paul, the crowd rained down boos as the fight ended in unspectacular fashion. They were waiting on a knockout they would not get.

Hopefully Mayweather was listening to the sound. Because more bouts like this will further erode boxing, if not diminish Mayweather’s legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Mayweather and Jake Paul?

Just say no, Floyd.

