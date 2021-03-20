OPINION: Finley: MSU must check Izzo's outbursts

Mar. 19—Who would argue with this premise: A White man in a position of authority over young Black men shouldn't be putting his hands on them in anger?

And yet once again Tom Izzo has embarrassed Michigan State University on national television with a temper tantrum that ended with aggression toward one of his basketball players, and still his defenders are still dismissing it as "just coachin'."

No it's not. It's bullying. And it's inappropriate and unacceptable in today's more sensitive environment.

Izzo crossed the line in his confrontation with Gabe Brown, triggered by a missed defensive assignment at the end of the first half of Thursday's tournament loss to UCLA.

Podcast: Green Room: Breaking down MSU's fitting finish, plus the Tom Izzo-Gabe Brown spat

During the dressing down, Izzo grabbed Brown's arm as he tried to walk away. Izzo followed him into the locker room tunnel, yanking him back by his jersey.

A furious Brown jerked himself free and appeared to shout at Izzo to keep his hands off him.

Good advice. And a message Michigan State officials should reinforce.

The basketball court shouldn't be a rules-free zone for abusive behavior by a university employee toward a student. Imagine the outrage if a MSU science professor angrily dragged a slacking student around the lab by his shirt, particularly if the racial dynamics were the same?

The exchange evoked a similar incident two seasons ago when Izzo went nuts on player Aaron Henry, lunging at him with fists clenched.

Thursday night's eruption sparked a debate in the broadcast booth about whether a coach is within his rights to lay hands on a player. Opinion was divided, and several of Izzo's former players, including NBA star Draymond Green, tweeted in defense of their coach.

Izzo defenders, including some in the media who cover the team and have forgotten their watchdog role, explained away the incident as part of the team's culture. They say this is how Izzo motivates his players to be their best, and they love him for it.

Story continues

Sloughing this off as an acceptable part of sports in this new era is nonsense. Other coaches, just as passionate as Izzo, find ways to inspire their players without getting physical.

Izzo is one of the greatest coaches in his sport, and MSU has enjoyed enormous success under his leadership.

But what's that got to do with anything?

You could have said the same thing about Bobby Knight before his career and Indiana's basketball dynasty ended with his hands around the neck of a player. Or of Ohio State's Woody Hayes before he punched an opposing player as he sprinted down the sidelines.

They were legends, too.

There is an escalating aspect to this behavior, and Izzo, too, could be heading toward a bad end.

MSU has made a great public show of its commitment to protecting its students. Basketball players shouldn't be exempt.

This time, the university must make that point clear to Izzo, lest next time he takes their cherished basketball program down with him.

Twitter: @NolanFinleyDN

Sign up for the Nolan Out Loud morning report at detroitnews.com/newsletters.

Watch Finley on DPTV's "One Detroit" at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays.