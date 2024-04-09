OPINION: Female hoopers seizing the moment

Apr. 8—Women across the country on the hardwood have finally received their long-awaited chance in the national spot due to the excitement players from the college and pro ranks have generated over the last several years.

People were once mesmerized by the sheer size of a player like Brittany Griner, who stands tall above her peers at 6-foot-9. I actually met her one time when I was a freshman at Baylor and, although her hand engulfed mine when I introduced myself to her, she was as nice as could be — just glad she didn't drop step and dunk on me for the last piece of pizza in the dining hall that night.

Something that gets taken for granted is how hard these women work. Just because we don't see most women throwing down alley-oop dunks or leaping 40-plus inches in the air does not mean they don't have the same rigorous practice schedules, travel planning and preparation of their male counterparts — it's all just as intense.

A few years ago, former Oregon center and current Lady Horned Frog post, Sedona Prince, used her Instagram platform to highlight discrepancies between the amenities available for female athletes in the NCAA Tournament versus that of the men. Some may say the problem was revenue, I say the problem was a lack of exposure.

Since then, we have already seen several women flourish on the basketball court — from the likes of Angel Reese of LSU, JuJu Watkins of USC, UConn's Paige Bueckers, South Carolina's 6-foot-7 center Kamilla Cardoso and we cannot forget Iowa star Caitlin Clark.

Specifically, Clark has broken the glass ceiling for women across the country as a senior. In her final year as a Hawkeye, the WNBA's presumptive top pick of the draft this year became the all-time NCAA scoring leader — men or women — with 3,951 points. She also broke records with her 1,144 career assist total. Clark, who's Iowa team broke national viewing records twice during the tournament, has headlined a new wave of elite talent on the women's side, and the combination of exposure and star power has breathed new life into the sport and its promising future.

NCAA president Charlie Baker recently said he is exploring ways to increase unit distribution revenue for the NCAA Women's Tournament as early as next season, which was spearheaded by a recent deal ESPN made to broadcast more women's games and the NCAAW National Championship game.

The increased revenue, exposure, interest and star power should all directly translate over to growth in the WNBA, which has been eager to both expand and pay its athletes more. I hope to see the women's game continue to grow and am happy to see this come to fruition — the future is bright.