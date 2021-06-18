Opinion: Facing elimination, 76ers might not be able to overcome late-game meltdowns vs. Hawks

PHILADELPHIA — Recurring themes from one game to the next in the 76ers-Hawks playoff series have been rare.

For example, Atlanta scored 42 points in the first quarter of its Game 1 road win, then only 20 in Game 2 and 3 losses. The Hawks rallied to take Game 4 at home despite another 20-point opening period.

But the Sixers' second consecutive fourth-quarter meltdown has Doc Rivers' team facing elimination in an Eastern Conference semifinal series that they should have already clinched.

Because they blew an 18-point lead in Game 4 at State Farm Arena and coughed up a hard-to-fathom 26-point advantage in a crushing 109-106 Game 5 defeat on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center, the top-seeded Sixers trail 3-2. They must win Game 6 on Friday evening in Atlanta (7:30 on ESPN) and Game 7 on Sunday night (8) in South Philadelphia to reach the conference finals.

Hawks center Clint Capela (far right) and teammates begin to celebrate after Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid misses both his free throw attempts with 10.9 seconds left in Game 5. Atlanta rallied from 26 points down to take a 3-2 series lead.

But the Sixers' inability to close out games against a younger, less-experienced club makes that scenario seem unlikely.

“We'll get back up,” Rivers insisted. “We'll be back here for Game 7. ... This is part of sports. You have some awful moments. We have made this hard on ourselves. We have to own it.”

If Rivers and the Sixers couldn't figure out how to finish the job at home in a hauntingly similar scenario to what happened two nights earlier, it's fair to wonder why would it turn out any different next time.

After Thursday’s film session, Rivers said one of the players asked if he’s coached a team that lost Game 5 at home and won the series. He explained that it happened in the 2015 Western Conference first round with the Clippers, who fell to the Spurs 111-107 at Staples Center to trail the series 3-2. Rivers’ squad took Game 6 in San Antonio 102-96 before advancing with a 111-109 Game 7 victory in Los Angeles on Chris Paul’s winning shot.

His message was that what happened Wednesday has little bearing on Friday.

“Every game’s a single game,” Rivers said. “If Tobias (Harris) would say he was tired or out of it (in Game 5), that means he’s going to be out of it (Friday)? No. I trust my guys. For the most part, they’ve come through and played well. I really believe they’re going to do that.”

They were ahead by 15 with 8:08 remaining, but the offense fell apart again as the player and ball movement all but stopped, the turnovers increased, Sixers other than Seth Curry couldn't convert shots and the Hawks seemingly couldn't miss.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to lane to score against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21), guard Seth Curry (31) and guard Matisse Thybulle (22) during the fourth quarter of Game 5.

The Sixers were outscored 40-19 in the fourth quarter Wednesday. They went 5 for 17 from the floor in the period. Curry, who scored 25 of his 36 points in the second half, was 4 of 5 from the field and everybody else combined to go 1 for 12.

Compare that to a first period in which the Sixers shot 80 percent (12 for 15) in Game 5, with Joel Embiid hitting all 8 of his attempts, on the way to a 38-24 lead.

Why is the offense so inefficient in the fourth quarter? Part of the reason is the Sixers don't have a guard capable and willing to break down his defender like Trae Young (career-high 39 points) and former Sixer Lou Williams do for the Hawks. Williams had a considerable impact on the outcome, as evidenced by his +31 in 22 minutes Wednesday.

Starters Harris (2 for 11, 4 points) and Ben Simmons (4 for 14 from the foul line, 8 points on 2-of-4 shooting) really let the Sixers down late again. Harris didn't have a fourth-quarter basket for the second straight game and Simmons didn't attempt a final-period field goal for the second consecutive outing. That's inexcusable for high-level players.

“No idea why,” said Simmons about his struggles with free throws, but he admitted part of the issue is mental.

Simmons is an astounding 12 for 39 (.308) from the line in the series. Rivers had to take him out of the game for a stretch in the fourth period because of his foul shooting.

Hawks guard Trae Young, right, watches as 76ers' Ben Simmons attempts a free throw Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

Atlanta was down by 22 points at halftime, making it the third-largest comeback victory in NBA playoff history. Incredibly, Curry (nine) and Embiid (three) were the only Sixers with second-half baskets.

“This one hurts,” Harris said. “We have to put it behind us, go to Atlanta and get a win.”

That's easier said than done.

In Game 4, the stagnant fourth-quarter offense resulted in the Sixers' first team going 1 of 10 from the field – and the only made basket was by Furkan Korkmaz, the replacement starter for Danny Green.

The Hawks prevailed Monday despite hitting a series-low 36.6 percent of their shots. They did it by only committing four turnovers in the game, in addition to Embiid’s 0 for 12 second half and outworking the Sixers.

Embiid, who didn't speak to the media afterward Wednesday, was undoubtedly annoyed at Hawks center Clint Capela's remarks after Embiid shot just 4 for 20 in the Game 4 loss.

“Whenever you wear him out, everything becomes tougher for him. When the fatigue comes in, it's a different ballgame,” Capela said.

Embiid played much better in Game 5 with 37 points on 12-of-20 shooting, though he missed his last four attempts from the field and a pair of important free throws with 10.2 seconds left. It appeared that he tired late again, so maybe Capela is onto something.

Embiid, who also had 13 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocked shots in Game 5, averaged 35.3 points and 10.3 boards on .533 shooting in the first three games. He's playing with a small tear in his right meniscus.

The Hawks have reason to be confident by what they've accomplished in their last two victories, as well as a 14-1 record at home in their last 15 games dating back to the regular season.

The Sixers have won once in Atlanta (Game 3) and the Hawks are 2-1 this series in Philly, so home-court advantage is important but seemingly not impossible to overcome.

The Sixers' recurring late-game struggles could be another matter entirely.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

