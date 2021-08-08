Opinion: Duke Slater’s long-delayed Hall of Fame call provides 'uncomfortable' history lesson

CANTON, Ohio — Duke Slater was christened as a Pro Football Hall of Famer on Saturday, a member of the souped-up Centennial Class that paid homage to the first 100 years of NFL history. Better late than never.

It’s a shame, though, that Slater, a two-way lineman during the 1920s, didn’t get a chance to fashion a gold jacket while he was still alive. Slater, whose post-football career as a Chicago judge was remarkable on another level, died in 1966 at age 67.

What took so long for this moment?

Slater was a Black man whose race undoubtedly factored into devalued recognition.

“If you’re talking about history and you’re not uncomfortable, you’re probably not telling the truth,” Joe Horrigan, the former vice president for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, told USA TODAY Sports. “There’s no reason he should’ve been left out. He probably was the most egregious omission."

Slater, who played 10 seasons, was the longest-tenured Black player in the era before an effective color ban was enforced — no Blacks played in the NFL for 12 years, from 1934-45 — and by many accounts was one of the league’s most dominant players. Four times, Slater was named first-team All-NFL as he toiled for the Milwaukee Badgers, Rock Island Independents and Chicago Cardinals. Seven times in 10 years, he was either first- or second-team All-NFL. He blocked for Jim Thorpe, Fritz Pollard, Red Grange and Ernie Nevers.

On Thanksgiving Day in 1929, Nevers basically followed Slater into the NFL record book, running behind his powerful blocker as he set still-standing, single-game NFL records for points (40) and rushing touchdowns (6).

And let the record show that as he dominated the trenches, Slater also earned his law degree — which led to him passing the bar exam in both Illinois and Iowa on the first attempts, setting up the two decades he would serve as just the second Black judge in Chicago history.

Yet the record also shows that when the Pro Football Hall of Fame was established in 1963 with a charter class of 17 members, Slater was iced out.

Shoot, when the All-Decade team was picked for the 1920s, chosen by Hall of Fame selectors, Slater was snubbed.

I’m suspecting that racial discrimination played an insidious role in Slater’s case. The Hall didn’t induct a Black player until its fifth class, when former New York Giants defensive back Emlen Tunnell was selected in 1967. The charter class, on the other hand, the selectors saw fit to laud George Preston Marshall, the former Washington “Redskins” owner who was a passionate racist and according to some accounts was the driving force behind the "color ban” that NFL owners adopted with a “gentleman’s agreement” that didn’t include the nerve to put it in writing.

When the Hall came along in 1963, there was hardly a groundswell of support for Slater amid the politics (which still exist today in some respects) among voters — primarily white voters — of determining who is to be bestowed recognition or not.

“It was a different time,” said Horrigan, an esteemed football historian who served the Hall for more than three decades. “In 1963, they were still lynching people in this country. Nobody was championing a player like Slater, or recognizing how difficult it was for him as a Black man. I don’t think there was a selector bold enough to bring attention to his candidacy. It was the way of the world.”

It brings to mind a point that Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson made in her latest best-selling book, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents. In defining how a caste system has long permeated in American society, Wilkerson wrote: “Caste is the granting or withholding of respect, status, honor, attention, privileges, resources, benefit of the doubt, and human kindness to someone on the basis of their perceived rank or standing in the hierarchy."

In Slater’s case, he remained in the mix for induction for a few years after the Hall was established before disappearing from consideration. According to research by Horrigan, Slater was on a short list of prime candidates that was constructed from a series of unofficial polls of the selectors during the 1960s (as a Hall of Fame selector for more than 20 years, I can attest that we don’t operate with any such poll these days; we just vote on several ballots before discussing the finalists in a marathon, pre-Super Bowl meeting to select the class each year). He was a finalist in 1970 and 1971, then pretty much fell off the radar of selectors.

“We thought he was already in,” Slater’s niece, Sandra Wilkins, told USA TODAY Sports from her home in Fayetteville, Georgia. “Until recently, the family wasn’t aware of the significance of this."

Wilkins, retired from her career as an administrator for the public school system in Los Angeles, represented the Slater family for the induction. With her uncle, an All-America tackle at Iowa, inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1951, she assumed that he already had a bronze bust in Canton.

“But Uncle Duke,” she added, “was not the kind of person who looked for that type of recognition.”

Could’ve. Would’ve. Should’ve. Until now.

In late July, Slater’s legacy was further honored at Iowa, where the playing surface at Hinnick Stadium was renamed Duke Slater Field.

“He was an amazing man,” Wilkins said. “I’m so grateful that he is going to be remembered.”

Of course, Wilkins can never forget the uncle who made annual visits to her family in Los Angeles. She said Slater also showed up for all of the major milestone events in her life, including her wedding and the christening of her first son. She visited him on several occasions in Chicago.

“Talking to the cousins in my generation, he listened to us,” Wilkins said. "That was my Uncle Duke. He was a great listener. Everybody felt they were close to them. That was a gift that he had.”

Wilkins remembers the support from Slater during the early 1960s when she was a student at UCLA. Much to her father’s chagrin, she snuck off to Tuskegee, Alabama, to participate in civil rights protests. She discovered an intensity in the Deep South that was nothing like the pushback from the sit-ins she experienced in California.

“I was scared to death,” she said. “I had never seen so much hate in my life. I called my dad and told him where I was and he said someone’s going to come get you. Someone came, I got on a plane and went home. That was an eye-opener for me, because all the preparation and things being done by the kids who had grown up in the South, they knew. But I had no idea what the South was really like. Very frightening.”

Upon her return, she talked it over with Slater.

“He listened and understood me,” she said. “He was very supportive.”

A repeated theme from Slater: “Keep your eyes open.” That undoubtedly equates to the “stay woke” phrase used today.

Wilkins described an exchange that hammers the point home.

“At the time, Paul Robeson was getting very negative press, considered a Communist,” she reflected. "So, I made a statement in front of Uncle Duke and he said, ‘I played with Paul Robeson. And I would suggest you look very carefully at everything written about him and make your own decisions about what he was about.' I did that, and I say Paul Robeson probably worked for the U.S. government.”

Slater was elected to the Cook County Municipal Court in 1948. While Wilkins acknowledges that she has little first-hand knowledge of his judicial career, she has gained a sense of his impact through research (including that he won an election by garnering more than 900,000 votes), oral accounts from others and her own observations.

“He was very dedicated to the Black community,” she said, mindful of the rarity of a Black judge during Slater’s heyday. “He got a lot of criticism for some of the things he did in favor of Black people. In my readings, I felt he did those things because he felt it was judicial and fair. I think he was very aware of the discrimination that existed during his lifetime.

“One thing someone told me: ‘If Duke Slater gave you a break and you disappointed him, you were going to go up for a long time.’ "

Wilkins was at Slater's home in Chicago when he took his final breath. She remembers that Pollard was there, too, contradicting the narrative that they didn’t get along.

“They had opinions that were contrary, but they were very good friends,” Wilkins said. Pollard, the first Black coach and one of the first two Black players in NFL history, died in 1986 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005. “Every time I went to Chicago, Fritz Pollard was at the house.”

Horrigan pointed out that each of the roughly dozen Black players who played in the NFL before the color ban had ties to Pollard — whose impact included facilitating opportunities in landing with teams.

Wilkins sees the selection of Slater to the Pro Football Hall of Fame — albeit decades after it should have occurred — as another symbol of societal progress.

“The history is coming out and I don’t think this will ever be repeated,” she said. “I’m noticing it now, with the young people who are voting. I was thrilled to see all the white kids who were marching in Black Lives Matter protests. It’s a new world. I think people and young people and voters are going to pay more attention to issues and not let race be the determining factor. I hope.”

And here’s hoping there are lessons learned from history.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hall of Fame: Duke Slater induction was long overdue