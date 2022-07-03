Coveted 4-star defensive lineman names Florida among top schools
Florida football makes the cut for yet another blue-chipper, this time it's a defensive lineman out of nearby Kissimmee.
Florida football makes the cut for yet another blue-chipper, this time it's a defensive lineman out of nearby Kissimmee.
Fresh rain and falling boulders on Saturday hampered rescuers who have so far pulled out 26 bodies from the debris of a mudslide that wiped out a railroad construction site in India’s northeast, officials said. Pankaj Kavidayal, a rescue official, said 21 of the confirmed 26 dead were members of the Territorial Army.
Video of the Russia's latest missile attack before daybreak Friday showed the charred ruins of buildings in the town of Serhiivka in the Odesa region.
The Thunder signed the second and 12th picks in the NBA draft to their rookie contracts.
The United States now leads the Palmer Cup series 13-12-1.
Such a loaded conference!
Fifty European players have entered the tourney, whose winner qualifies for next week’s British Open.
The boos rained down on Israel Adesanya during the decision reading, but 49-46, 49-46, 50-45 said it all.
Heavy rain is possible along portions of the Texas coast for the next two days and could affect travel.
Democrats crafted a new surtax on millionaires after Sinema stopped them from rolling back Trump tax cuts. Insider learned it's just been killed.
Napier and Co. are pushing hard for this four-star DL. He plans to return to the Swamp in late July for the cookout to check things out one more time before making a decision.
Actress Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her 36th birthday on Saturday as a married woman. The “Freaky Friday” star said she was the “luckiest woman in the world” in an Instagram post Friday that pictured her with financier Bader Shammas, who had been her fiance. “I am stunned that you are my husband,” Lohan said in the post, adding that “every woman should feel like this everyday.”
Double the room in your cupboard and upgrade your baking supplies with these TikTok-inspired kitchen space savers.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Saturday it had sent three unarmed drones towards an Israeli Mediterranean gas rig, which the Israeli military said it had intercepted. There was no immediate response from Lebanese authorities to the incident, which came amid tensions over the location of the Israeli rig and long-standing but so-far fruitless U.S.-mediated efforts to agree on a maritime border. Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said Hezbollah was "preventing the state of Lebanon from reaching an agreement regarding maritime borders, which are critical to the economy and prosperity of the Lebanese nation".
"I haven't played a Ryder Cup or a Presidents Cup, but can't imagine there's a whole hell of a lot of a difference."
Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski and manager Charlie Montoyo left in the third inning of Game 2 on Saturday because of a personal matter involving Budzinski, the team said. The Blue Jays’ clubhouse was closed after the loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Toronto released a brief statement addressing the situation.
Thomas' concurring opinion in the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade urges the right wing toward more fascism.
Nikola Vuevi saw and found humor in the trade rumors linking him to Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz.
I oppose wholesale abortions, but think they should be legal in all 50 states in the case of incest, rape and to protect the life of the mother.
Hicks is the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite rankings.
Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...