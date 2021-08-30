Opinion: Despite robust vaccination figures, NFL receives reminder that it remains at mercy of COVID-19

Just as the NFL seemingly was inching closer to safety – with player vaccination rates nearing the 94% mark – came reminders that COVID-19 remains as vaunted an opponent as ever.

After a relatively smooth operation of the preseason, three teams found their plans altered by the virus.

The Tennessee Titans, one of the most highly vaccinated squads in the league, saw coach Mike Vrabel, quarterback Ryan Tannehill and seven other individuals (some players, some coaches) tested positive for the coronavirus. The majority of those nine had been vaccinated, according to reports. Unlike last season, when a Titans COVID outbreak in Week 4 forced the alteration of their schedule and the cramming of three games into a 13-day window, the show did go on this time around. Vrabel’s top assistants guided the team through last week’s practices and Saturday’s game against Chicago.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Ryan Tannehill both missed time due to positive COVID tests.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills also had a member of their training staff tested positive, forcing wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, to quarantine as unvaccinated close contacts.

And a few states over, the New England Patriots’ projected starting quarterback Cam Newton had to isolate from the team after a misunderstanding over off-site testing protocol for unvaccinated players on their off days. He missed four practices.

At worse, the incidents of the past week offer a foretelling of things to come during the coming regular season. At best, these episodes serve as a perfectly timed wakeup call for the league’s players, coaches and team staffers.

Despite its robust vaccination numbers, the NFL still faces significant challenges as it prepares to kick off the campaign billed as its “Biggest season ever” with the schedule expanding from 16 games to 17. A successful execution of a complete and uninterrupted season will hinge on the discipline and vigilance of the NFL family from top to bottom.

Call it over-optimism, a false sense of security or just great expectations, but the NFL has approached the 2021 season with a belief that a return to normalcy is possible for America’s most powerful sports league. League officials canceled the annual scouting combine last February, but in April, the NFL once again hosted the draft as a live event featuring the top prospects and fans. Season ticket sales resumed as teams anticipate full stadiums. Most teams even resurrected offseason practices in some capacity.

From early spring on, the league has strongly urged its players to receive COVID-19 vaccines while requiring them for coaches and other team personnel. The league incentivized vaccines, promising relaxed protocol that included less frequent testing (vaccinated individuals now only have to receive COVID-19 tests once every two weeks), the return of team meals, the lifting of mask requirements, permission for road trip dining and visitation among other freedoms as long as players had received the shot. (Non-vaccinated players remain subject to daily testing, mask requirements and are prevented from dining with teammates or leaving their hotel rooms for meals or socialization on the road).

The NFL even has threatened potential forfeitures and financial ramifications should teams experience COVID-19 outbreaks caused by unvaccinated players.

Training camps kicked off with the league reporting 80% of its players had received the vaccine, and numbers have steadily risen to just more than 93%, although a number of players – including those of prominence like Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton, Kirk Cousins and the aforementioned Beasley – have elected not to.

Still, training camp and the preseason largely operated smoothly until the incidents in Tennessee, Buffalo and New England.

They come at a time where the NFL and NFLPA officials find themselves at odds over testing schedules and the need for stricter preventative measures.

Earlier in August, the NFLPA called for a return to daily testing for all individuals, and the limitation of individuals permitted in locker rooms. The players union believes that more frequent testing would help guard against the spread of the virus within team facilities, and that closed locker rooms will prevent outsiders from subjecting players to additional risk of contracting COVID-19.

Last week, the league did announce that non-team personnel such as members of the media will be banned from locker rooms for post-game or post-practice coverage for a second straight year, and that only a select number of coaches and team staffers are allowed in the locker rooms.

For now, NFL officials believe daily testing is unnecessary for vaccinated individuals unless they have come in close contact with infected individuals, and so, they have countered the NFLPA’s proposal to move from bi-weekly testing for the vaccinated to weekly checks.

Regardless of what middle ground the league and union reach, the greatest safeguards against the coronavirus involve discipline, responsibility and accountability on the parts of players and coaches.

Even before last week’s incidents, the league saw that the delta variant of the virus doesn’t really discriminate between the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Colts coach Frank Reich, who is vaccinated, missed the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19 days before practices began. Meanwhile, Baltimore had to open camp without Jackson, their franchise player, because he too tested positive and then had to quarantine for 10 days.

Thus far, only 68 of the roughly 7,000 NFL players and employees tested since the start of camp have tested positive for coronavirus, league officials say. However, some coaches worry that avoiding COVID-19 outbreaks this year will prove more challenging than in 2020 because of the relaxed guidelines for the vaccinated.

Those players and coaches can’t let the shot give them a false sense of security. Now is not the time to lower guards. Not if the league expects for the game to return at full force.

Since the start of training camp, the league has given 120 players written warnings about lax adherence to protocol, and 25 players have been fined $14,650 apiece for failing to either wear masks or the tracking devices designed to help pinpoint close contacts.

But the price could rise both individually or collectively if players remain mindful of the threat COVID-19 poses.

Some staff members or players around the league still wear masks although not required since they’re vaccinated. But the league might be wise to reimplement the mask mandates for good measure.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said last week that he’s considering requiring masks at all times at his team’s facility regardless of vaccination status. The coach of the defending Super Bowl champs has already decided to bar all of his players – not just the unvaccinated – from leaving their hotel rooms while on the road.

Meanwhile, players who remain opposed to the vaccine had better hold themselves to the highest standards, even going above and beyond protocols to ensure they don’t cost their teammates games. These anti-vax players have been branded as either reckless, selfish, or both. They would disagree, but if they want to ensure they’re not viewed in a negative light, they must guard against even the slightest slip up in self-protection, whether at work, at home or in their communities.

Vigilance, above all, will pave the way for success.

“People tend to focus on testing, but it’s very important that we realize, testing is not prevention,” NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills stressed on a conference call with reporters late last week. “Testing is not preventing anyone from transmitting the virus. It is one part of our mitigation strategy but it’s not the key part. In one of the things we showed last year, and we actually published together with some of the NFLPA medical advisors and the CDC is that what kept us safe in 2020 and what prevented transmission were other mitigation measures such as masking and the avoidance of in-person meetings and in-person meals. So … it’s not testing alone that will get us through this surge or the future of our season here.”

If there’s ever a good time for COVID-related interruptions, it’s the preseason. The Titans, Patriots and Bills obviously would have preferred to have never had to deal with this, but fortunately, for their sakes, these weren’t regular season preparations and games that the mini-outbreaks impacted.

Whether the NFL intensifies mandates or testing schedules as the regular season approaches, coaches should take measures to protect their teams, and players must apply the same vigilance and sense of accountability to give themselves the best chance for success.

The NFL’s vaccine figures certainly suggest that the league is in a better place than at this time last year. But the incidents of the last week should have sent an important reminder that pro football still is far from invincible when it comes to COVID-19.

