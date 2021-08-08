Opinion: Dawn Staley, a perfect representative for USA Basketball, underscores need to develop Black coaches

TOKYO — For as long as USA Basketball brings teams to the Olympic Games, they will be hard-pressed to find a better representative of what their program should be about than Dawn Michelle Staley.

As a player, she answered the call every time whether as a collegian on various junior national teams or as a pro who won three Olympic golds. As a coach, she more than paid her does from Pan-Am Games to Under-19 World Championships to two more gold medals as an assistant. And, finally, Sunday as the national team’s head coach, she deftly handled immense expectations and led a roster in transition to Team USA’s seventh consecutive gold medal.

And as the first Black coach to lead the women’s national team at the Olympics, let’s hope she’s a model USA Basketball continues to follow.

Remarkably, for the entire history of U.S. basketball dominance at the Olympics, American teams have only been led by three minority coaches: John Thompson in 1988, Lenny Wilkins in 1996 and Staley this year. Given how much this country has counted on Black players to deliver all those gold medals, it’s shockingly out of proportion.

Team USA head coach Dawn Staley signals to her team during the first half of the gold medal game.

“Having her here at this point in time, where we’re in a place where history is the way it is, it’s tremendous that she had this opportunity to coach this team,” said Sylvia Fowles, who won her fourth and final gold medal Sunday. “I’m just happy. Hopefully we can get more faces like her, male or female, to come out and represent what we stand for.”

Perhaps because she was such a star player in the Team USA uniform and has become one of the elite college coaches at South Carolina, the unique nature of her appointment as national team coach didn’t register as a major story. It just seemed obvious that she would be next in line.

For the entire two weeks of the Olympics, nobody really mentioned the fact that she was the first Black woman to have this job. Staley was never asked about it. But afterwards, she said that it was something worth acknowledging because, quite simply, it hasn’t been the norm in this program.

“It wasn’t on the forefront of our mind, but now that it’s over I’m happy,” she said. “I’m happy that I was able to do it -- not because I’m a Black woman but because of what I put into USA Basketball. It created other aspirations. First I just wanted to be a player and be a gold medalist, then because of that and those experiences it made me aspire to be an assistant coach, and because of that, it made me aspire to be the head coach. But I’m super proud that I am the first. I hope that other Black women get an opportunity to do this, or Black men, because it’s pretty special.”

For both the men’s and women’s national teams, the next few years will be an inflection point. Shortly after Sunday’s gold medal game, Staley announced that she would not be back in 2024, saying six Olympics as a player and coach was enough. Men’s coach Gregg Popovich did not address his future directly after Team USA won the gold medal, but it has been widely assumed that he would be one-and-done as the Olympic coach.

That gives USA Basketball two opportunities to select coaches, and yet there aren’t a lot of obvious minority candidates who have experience in the national team system. On the NBA side, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams was an assistant on the 2016 team and Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan was an assistant in 2008 and 2012. Several college coaches like Shaka Smart, Ed Cooley and Cuonzo Martin have USA Basketball experience on various junior national teams.

On the women’s side, the development of Black coaches coming through the college system has been shamefully poor. Adia Barnes, who led Arizona to the national title game, was on Staley’s staff for the AmeriCup in June but hasn’t been part of an Olympics as either a coach or player.

That’s not to say any other coaches who’ve done the job before or potential candidates in the future are poor choices. Obviously, people like Geno Auriemma, Mike Krzyzewski and Popovich are more than qualified given what they’ve done in the game. Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, who was an assistant during this year’s Olympic run, would be a logical pick to succeed Staley.

But if USA Basketball’s goal is to represent America and the players it wants to put on the uniform, it needs to do better than three Black head coaches in 18 Olympic opportunities.

“But you’ve got to be the right person for it as well,” Staley said. “You can’t just throw a coach in there and say, ‘Hey coach this team.’ It’s a hard job because you’ve got to know when to push, when to pull, when you’ve got to meet players halfway. You can’t get in the way. And sometimes if you’re not prepared for it, whether you’re Black or white, it can be your downfall. Fortunately, USA Basketball has done a great job of finding the right coach to coach each team.”

Staley is such a standout because she’s really part of the first generation of players who came through the system during the women’s basketball boom and became a prominent coach. Her roots in the program are deep, and the equity she put into it resonated with the players.

“I think to be able to play for Dawn, she’s been through this,” said Breanna Stewart. “She’s experienced all these things and it’s a little different because she’s been here. We want to make sure we represent her as best as possible.”

But Staley, understandably, has had enough. These are major commitments that go far beyond just the two weeks of the Olympic Games every four years, and there’s no margin for failure.

“There’s a relief that’s going to happen for me,” she said. “With USA Basketball, there’s a lot of pressure. So I don’t know that I’m going to miss that, but within the same breath, that’s what makes it great.”

It will be even greater when it’s not rare or notable for USA Basketball to put that responsibility in the hands of someone who looks like most of the players they’re coaching.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dawn Staley underscores USA Basketball's need for Black coaches