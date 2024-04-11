OPINION:(Column) All About Ashville

Apr. 11—Congratulations to Molly Northam. This high school senior has seen some injuries and the obstacles that accompany them over the years. However, like a true Ashvillian, she overcame them. Northam signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Millshap college on April 2.

Millshap college is a private institution in Jackson, Miss. They have an impressive girls basketball program that includes a conference championship. The campus is around 100 acres and the student body is less than 700. Jackson is also known for its history and lush landscapes. So Northam's new pastures will be very similar to those she is leaving.

The high school varsity softball team finished the first round of the county tournament with a final score of 7-2.

Next weekend, Ashville High School spotlight kids will perform "Beauty and the Beast Jr." at CEPA. This is a Disney adaptation of the original fairytale. The Broadway version won the much coveted Tony award.

The first performance will be April 13 at 7 p.m. The second will be April 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are pay at the door. The cost is $10 for students and senior citizens and $15 for everyone else.

Spring is a few lovely months of the year between the chill of winter and then dog days of summer. It is associated with new beginnings. Flowers bloom. The grass is greener on both sides of the fence.

In addition to the already existing sites to enjoy in Ashville such as the Splash Pad and more, there are also events: craft fairs, festivals, outdoor concerts. Rugged Cross Cowboy Church will have many events that are free for the whole family.

So, attend games and see shows. Enjoy them while you can. Because, as any parent of grown kids can tell you, nothing goes by faster than childhood: not even spring.